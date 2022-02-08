Great news coming for those with a Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners will be very happy to know that they will get a big surprise! Here’s what comes to the Nintendo console.

There Nintendo Switch has surpassed the predictions of Nintendo itself, which year insists that the console is still in the middle of its life cycle. The Nintendo Switch therefore still has a lot of time ahead of it that must be filled with one myriad of games both from Nintendo and from third parties. Although there are many exclusives that run perfectly on the console of the Japanese house, many players strongly desire to receive modern games and old glories on the Nintendo Switch, which is slowly happening with the porting.

In fact, various titles arrived on the Switch but not all came out perfectly, since we are still talking about a portable console with a limited hardware. Among the various ports we have seen The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, Cuphead and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

Nintendo Switch: big surprise coming!

As we said earlier, the life of Nintendo Switch it is only halfway through its life cycle and therefore the beloved console will be able to keep us company with many new titles for several years. And speaking of new titles, one is on the way great series of video games on the console of the big N, and is the: Batman Arkham Collection! This is great news, as Gotham Knight is also about to become a TV series!

Read also -> Playstation, 1 billion for Projekt Spartacus: date and cost of the Sony Game Pass

By now everyone knows the exploits of the bat man and many have loved the Batman video games, in which it is possible to wander around the city of Gotham to defeat criminals and save citizens. The collection of these titles had already been released in 2018 and was inclusive of the original trilogy with all updates and DLC already included in the package.

Exit for PC, Xbox One and PS5, this collection made the happiness of the fans who had the desire to recover or replay the complete series on their favorite platform. Now, however, the same collection could also arrive on Nintendo Switch according to a well-known French shop already known on the scene for having anticipated the arrival of various ports. Now it is still early to know how this port will arrive, since it is possible that Nintendo decides to give the possibility to play it only through Cloud.

Read also -> Elden Ring, 2 new classes revealed to players – PHOTOS

This choice could be given by the fact that these titles are really heavy for a console like the Switch and that the PC ports really came out at the worst of their potential.