«Great performances on digital» – Corriere.it

Revenues, margins, in strong growth for RCS, the Corriere della Sera group, in the first nine months of the year. The accounts as at 30 September show a net result of 46.6 million and the further reduction of the debt which falls below 15 million euros (14.8 million) from 59.6 at the end of 2020 and from more than 400 five years ago . Revenues reached 610 million, an increase of 23.6% compared to the same period of 2020. (digital revenues represent 23%). EBITDA (gross operating margin) more than tripled, from € 27.7 million to € 92.1 million. The board then announced the entry on the same board of Giuseppe Ferrauto, manager with strategic responsibilities in Cairo Communication and president of RCS Local Editions. The appointment follows the resignation of Gaetano Miccich.

We are very satisfied with the results of the first nine months, which confirm a particularly positive trend, also attested by the reduction in net financial debt – commented the president, CEO and publisher Urbano Cairo – Il Corriere is confirmed as the first Italian newspaper on newsstands, with large performance on digital, like all the newspapers of the group. with pleasure, finally, that we welcome Giuseppe Ferrauto, a long-time professional in the Italian publishing scene, to the board of directors ”.



Advertising on RCS online media in the first nine months grew by 31.5% in Italy and by 45% in Spain. As mentioned, Corriere della Sera is confirmed as the first Italian newspaper on newsstands and with a total digital customer base active at the end of September 2021 of 346 thousand subscriptions. The digital customer base of the Gazzetta dello Sport pay products, according to a note, equal to 78 thousand subscriptions.

RCS the first online publisher in August 2021 with an aggregate figure of over 33 million average monthly unique users (net of duplications). Digital subscriptions are also growing strongly in Spain: 73,000 for El Mundo and 36,000 for Expansion at the end of September 2021.

