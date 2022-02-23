Great physicist Gaby Spanic undergoing cosmetic surgery

Gaby Spanic The 48-year-old is causing a tremendous stir on social networks by sharing the results of a cosmetic surgery that was done last December, so her fans were shocked with the 59-centimeter waist that the artist is carrying today, who explained some details which ones were made

According to Gaby Spanic, the sagging of her legs was removed, because as she lost weight after so much dancing, that part was affected, so the doctor cut several centimeters and then sewed ending with a tie with which it was spectacular.

But that was not all, she also had to remove her buttocks, because there was another more flaccid part, she also lifted to give it a much more spectacular shape, then she went on to her already brand-new waist with which she caused a stir, because she wore a dress with which she effectively she looks incredibly petite, plus a flat tummy.

The lower back of the Venezuelan actress also had excess skin and flaccidity, so she shaped that area to give it that touch that all women want when putting on a bra, because according to the famous woman after forty, that part is marked too much. , so now she looks like a real supermodel.

Yes, because I’ve been a very healthy woman, I’ve exercised all my life, but at my age there are things that exercise doesn’t solve, as you’re saying Luis, says the beautiful Gaby Spanic after talking to the doctor who performed the operation.

“For those who say that this beauty is pure Photoshop! Nothing better than a video”, “By God, bring us again another version of the usurper, that Paola did not die naaaaa and is back to make the life of paintings for Paulina and Carlos Daniel !”, “My dear angel! How beautiful and how radiant you are, this image is fresher and more current than ever. All the success, my love, now is what is Gaby for a while,” the fans write.

For those who do not know Gaby Spanic for a long time wanted to make these aesthetic arrangements to look much better, for which he achieved his goal.

