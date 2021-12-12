“Great race. I brought this to this team.”

To the microphones of SkySport, the new Udinese coach spoke, Gabriele Cioffi, in his debut on the Friulian bench: “Let’s look on the bright side, I started from a good base given Gotti’s work. I thank the club for trusting me ”.

What’s Gotti in this match: “What’s mine in this match? The desire to never give up, the desire, the determination. I asked the guys to be brave and they did it. I’m not surprised, I felt they could do well, I tried to get it out of them this week. I am sorry to have removed Arslan who was doing well but he was tired. We couldn’t concede even one player to this Milan. The guys did an incredible job, we didn’t have many choices. Let’s start from here “.

Beto can be a great striker: “Beto is a great forward as are his other teammates. He has great potential but to achieve a peaceful salvation we need a 360 ° team and not individual players “.

If the cook set is important: “Gavetta? Italy is the best non-football country in the world. In football I have learned that culture must be respected, at the base it takes skills but also much more, like entering the hearts and minds of the players. If I have another chance I’ll play it trying to give what I am to the team. Gotti? We have already said everything, the estimate has not changed“.

These are the words of the technician released to DAZN:

THE MATCH – “We had a belated reaction. If we had reacted earlier, perhaps we could have done better than that. We have to start from the second half, in the first part we weren’t Milan. We lost a lot of balls and we allowed them to restart. They have to start again at 2000, totally change, and put a stop to this moment. “

MISTER INDICATIONS – “He told me to continue as my teammates did, but to bring the center of gravity higher. We can’t be 1-0 down for a long time. We have become a great team. It hurts us, but we must try to bring this point home. We have to turn around, start again, work, work. We need to take steps forward. “

AC MILAN IN THE HEART – “Yes, I’m emotionally inside. Being outside and seeing ourselves in trouble is not nice. Maybe I was so in the game because of it. When you see your teammates in trouble, you want to help out. We all have to do this! “

SCUDETTO – “Yes, we never stop believing it. The goal is that, there is nothing to hide. a tie here does not change your thoughts and goals. Today it went like this, let’s make a point and from tomorrow we will resume working to the maximum. “