Great series unfairly overshadowed: ‘victims’ of the avalanche of platform premieres

The trees sometimes do not let see the whole forest. In the world of television this proverbial phrase could also be used. The trees are the ‘star series’ that monopolize all the protagonism in the platforms of streamingwhile the forest is wide and hides suggestive jewels that can be marginalized in any part of those immense catalogs that make it increasingly difficult to choose what to see.

While talking about The House of the Dragon or The Lord of the Rings, no time is spent Hacks, Pachinko, dopesick, the essex snake, ted lasso either Thistle. But they are there, buried by the most colorful titles, the ones that take all the spotlight in the ambitious advertising campaigns of these companies. Sometimes they are series that arrive in secret; on other occasions they have a specific promotion, but are eclipsed after a few days. Before you know it, there is already another release that seems more interesting and displaces the previous one. It is the tension generated by the accelerated pace of platform releases. There is no time to see everything you want and when there is, you run the risk of wasting it searching through those samples to find something better than what the damn algorithm ‘imposes’. Until you find proposals as interesting as Separation.

‘Separation’

This ‘office thriller’ is one of the discoveries of the year. Produced by Ben Stiller for Apple TV+, it stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken. All four, by the way, were nominated for an Emmy. The fiction -nine chapters- recounts the disturbing experiment of a company that takes the matter of conciliation very far and decides to subject several employees to an operation to separate the memories of work and those of their personal life. The second season is confirmed.

‘gaslit’

Lionsgate+. The new Starzplay contains this miniseries -eight chapters- focused on the important role played in the revelation of Watergate by Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), wife of President Nixon’s faithful attorney general (Sean Penn).

‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

Prime Video. Although it already has four seasons -34 episodes- it’s never too late to catch up with this comedy, about a monologuist in the 50s, who gains followers every year. It is one of the great jewels that the platform hides.

‘Unit’

Movistar Plus+. Addictive police thriller about a group of agents and their fight against terrorism in Spain. The second season is especially good. The third will be released in 2023 with a mission that moves to Afghanistan.

‘Mare of Easttown’

HBOMax. One of the best series in recent years. Kate Winslet shines in the dark and gritty atmosphere of this drama. She investigates a murder in her town while she tries to keep her life from falling apart. Seven absolutely addictive chapters.

‘Only murders in the building’

Disney+. Two seasons has Only Murders in the Building, a delightful comedy in which three fans investigate a neighbor’s crime. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez recount the clues they find in a podcast.

‘The Dropout’

Disney+. Amanda Seyfried won the Emmy with this biopic of eight chapters on Elizabeth Holmes, a businesswoman who attracted million-dollar investments with the promise of revolutionizing medicine through a technology that was a farce.

‘The Good Fight’

Movistar Plus+. Better than The Good Wife and superior to series that always snatch headlines and awards. Worth marathon the six seasons -the last one is on air- of this fiction that is more political than lawyers.

‘everything you love’

Filmin. Seven 25-minute episodes about the love story of two young Norwegians. The problems begin when Sara discovers that her boyfriend is being radicalized by extreme right-wing groups. Could it be the partner of a Nazi?

‘Ozarks’

Netflix. It will not disappoint those who take the time to watch all four seasons of this now-concluded series that was once compared to breaking bad. The protagonist is a finance expert who launders money for a Mexican cartel.

‘landscaper’

HBOMax. Chris and Susan are a bored couple who become the focus of an investigation when the police find two bodies in their garden. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in this four-episode miniseries.