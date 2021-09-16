Great skating returns to Cardano with the “Memorial Rocchetta”





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – Back on great skating in Cardano al Campo, designated by Acer Europe as the “European Municipality of Sport” and the seat of a wheel-making tradition of absolute importance throughout Italy. The via Carreggia skating rink will host the 5th edition of the “Memorial Antonio Rocchetta”, in memory of a historical figure of Cardanese, Lombard and national skating, on the 6th anniversary of his death.

Memorial “Antonio Rocchetta” in Cardano al Campo

TO Cardano al Campo the month of September is characterized from the trophy dedicated to the memory of the historic manager Antonio Rocchetta, now in its 5th edition. The event is part of the Italian Cup of skating race and will be held at the “Papa Giovanni Paolo II” sports center. Athletes from the Giovanissimi, Esordienti, Ragazzi12, Ragazzi, Allievi, Juniores and Seniors categories will compete on the road ring in sprint and cross-country competitions. It will begin Saturday 18 at 2 pm and the conclusion is expected in the late afternoon of Sunday 19. All that remains is to hope for the weather conditions. Unfortunately the demonstration will be behind closed doors.

Cardano “European Municipality of Sport” and the open day

The appointment of Cardano al Campo as “European Municipality of Sport” further galvanized Cardano Skating executives and volunteers, who boast the municipal skating rink as their flagship. The company has rolled up its sleeves to better welcome participants in the open day and to make you discover the thrill of roller skates to interested children. The participation was above all expectations for the arrival of families from Cardano and neighboring municipalities. The volunteer work of parents and supporters of Cardano Skating has allowed the safe conduct of the event. The maintenance work made it the plant is even more resplendent, with the arrangement of the lighting system as an additional gem.

The first competitive results

The team made up of the youngest athletes was committed to Cremona in the Italian Cup stage, dedicated to the memory of Stefano Peveri, FISR regional councilor who died prematurely two years ago, touching the podium of the team rankings. Individual notable achievements were the top spot of Pietro Borsani (male category) and the silver medal of Carola Benfatto (female category). From wheels to blades. TO Baselga di Pinè as many as 9 athletes of the intermediate categories were involved in the ice specialty, with the participation in the 3° Summer training camp Pista Lunga At the Ice Rink Pinè. The activity, organized by the FISG, started the preparation for the next winter season, with a look at Milan Cortina 2026, as can be seen from the unequivocal “goal 2026” logo printed on the official training camp clothing.

Skating, Cardano Skating among the top companies in Italy

