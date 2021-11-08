Tech

GREAT smart TVs for less than € 300

The Black Friday 2021 left early on Amazon. The time is perfect for a new one to appear smart TV spending very little. Check out the list of models at less than € 300: they are all compatible with the new DVB T2 digital. In one go, you buy the new television and get ready to switch off. In any case, these are products that enjoy fast and free shipping, guaranteed by Prime services. Be quick though: they are limited offers.

Black Friday 2021 on Amazon: smart TVs for less than 300 €

From 32 “to 42”, with different characteristics, but all very interesting. Choose the panel that best reflects your needs and take advantage of the best promotions now:

  • Metz: 32 ″ Android TV, HD resolution, Dolby Digital, integrated Chromecast for around € 213;
  • CHiQ: HD smart TV with Netflix and more, very thin bezels, Dolby Audio and HDR 10 for about € 229;
  • Metz: 42 ″ Android TV, Full HD resolution, Dolby Digital, integrated Chromecast for around € 213;
  • Thomson: 40 ″ Android TV, Full HD resolution, HDR support and integrated Chromecast for around € 297;
  • TCL: 40 ″ Android smart TV, HD resolution, HDR support, integrated Chromecast for € 299.99.

Seen? These are just some of the smart TV that you can find at less than € 300 on the occasion of Black Friday 2021, anticipated on Amazon. Take a look at the complete catalog to find other models as well.

