Great step forward Toledo Hospital with Nuclear Medicine- ENCLM

The Government Council of Castilla-La Mancha will approve next week an investment of €912,375 for the contracting of the drafting of the project and execution of the works of adaptation of the spaces necessary for the start-up of the new service of Nuclear Medicine of the University Hospital of Toledo.

Gamma cameras, a PET-CT…

Specifically, the works to be carried out will be aimed at the implementation of two rooms that will house paths gamma cameras and another where it will be installed a PET-CT.

This high-tech equipment has recently been put out to tender by the Regional Executive, for an amount greater than four million euros, within the INVEAT Plan.

This equipment will be joined in a second phase by a PET-Magnetic Resonance in a space that will be defined and structured in the architectural project that is going to be carried out at this time, thus completing the benefits of this service.

The Nuclear Medicine service is, together with the Radiation Therapy Oncology and Radiation Physics and Radiation Protection, one of the new specialties that have been added to the portfolio of benefits with the opening of the University Hospital of Toledo.

In an area of ​​1,500 square meters

This new service will be located on the first floor of Building E of the University Hospital of Toledo and will have an area of 1,500 square meters. Almost all of the activity of the Nuclear Medicine services portfolio will be carried out in this area, except for the Metabolic Therapy area, which is located on Floor 3.

In addition, you will have two metabolic therapy rooms for cancer treatments with radioactive isotopes, located in the Oncology-Hematology hospitalization control, as well as a radioactive waste warehouse in basement 2.

Nuclear Medicine is the branch of Medicine that uses radioactive isotopes, nuclear radiation, electromagnetic variations of the components of the nucleus and related biophysical techniques for prevention, diagnosis, therapeutics and medical research. Its main fields of action are diagnostic imaging and the treatment of certain diseases through the use of radiopharmaceutical drugs.

Thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism, bone pain…

The clinical applications of radiopharmaceuticals cover practically all medical specialties and their areas of application are both diagnostic and therapeutic.

Diagnostic techniques are based on radiopharmaceuticals or tracers, which are substances that, introduced into the body, allow its monitoring from the outside. The tracer is fixed in a certain tissue, organ or system. Through the use of a gamma camera, images of said organ are obtained, which are not only morphological, but also functional and morpho-functional. In recent years, thanks to positron emission tomography (PET), studies have become molecular.

From a therapeutic point of view, Nuclear Medicine has its main applications in the thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism and treatment of bone pain.

The Nuclear Medicine Care Units are made up of at least a radiopharmaceutical preparation room, suitably prepared for the storage of radioactive products; an administration room for patients; exploration rooms, where the gamma cameras, tomographs, gamma probes, portable gamma camera, densitometer, etc., and the necessary equipment for processing the studies in the control rooms and/or offices for processing and reading reports are located.

Therapeutic procedures are performed in rooms with radioactive waste collection.

