great style with jeans and cropped jacket

Since Jennifer Aniston He became one of the most acclaimed stars thanks to his leading role in the popular series ‘Friends’, every step he takes on a professional level -and even personally- grabs the headlines of thousands of media. But not only in those aspects, also in everything related to her style. The Jennifer Aniston case is curious. Possibly it is one of the celebrities most loved and defended by society, even several years after playing the iconic Rachel Green. A character that marked the style and trends of an entire generation that is still present today.

Nevertheless, Rachel and Jennifer have much more in common than we think. And yes, we mean in stylistic terms. Both are in love with the most basic and timeless garments, but always attentive to the latest developments in the industry. LThe jeans, the jackets, the turtleneck sweaters…. His dressing rooms seem to be made up of the same pieces, but the decade differentiates them.

On this occasion, knowing the latest trends of the fall 2022 season, Jennifer Aniston has formulated what comes to be the infallible uniform of the coming months with the latest basic news: jeans – but with low bell-, Y American -but ‘crop’-and the result is a source of inspiration.

The praised actress was recording the North American series ‘The Morning Show’ along with Jon Hamm through the streets of New York when he showed us his impeccable dressing skills.

The outfit she was wearing was a very simple proposal and super easy to emulate. It was made up of a blazer short black with a lapel collar, pronounced shoulder pads (for maximum styling) and contrasting double-breasted front button fastening. Under this, Aniston wore what would become one of his character’s favorite garments: turtleneck sweaters. In this case, black to match the jacket and tucked under the pants: some high-waisted flared jeans in dark blue.

This model of jeans achieved a most flattering effect, thus enhancing the length of the legs and emphasizing the curves of the hips. celebrity. She also combined it with some sensible heeled ankle boots with pronounced tip and, as accessories, some aviator sunglasses that give it a super stylish eighties touch. Have you scored what will be the next surefire uniform of the season?