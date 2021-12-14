The Nerazzurri vice president on the Champions League draw: “We have a lot of time to prepare it and we will certainly be ready”

On the occasion of the Charity Dinner Gala to celebrate 20 years of the Pupi Foundation, Javier Zanetti commented on the round of 16 draw Champions. “Returning to the round of 16 in a competition like the Champions League is a great satisfaction – said the vice president -. Inter have been missing for a long time and returning is a great result. Liverpool are a great team, but we are Inter and we will have to face it in the best possible way “.

On the sensational mess in the draw by Uefa. “I think it is useless to comment because we have all seen what happened. We accept what has been assigned to us, it is up to Liverpool who are a great team but we are too because Inter have a glorious history. We have a lot of time to spend. prepare it and for sure we will be ready “.

Many congratulations to Simone Inzaghi’s team. “Having won the Scudetto last year has given us awareness of our strengths. This is a team with alternatives that the coach is exploiting in the best possible way. There is still work to be done but this is the right way. coach and of this group of players who are keen to defend last year’s Scudetto ”.

From a stylistic point of view, the most beautiful Inter in recent years. “It is difficult to make comparisons. This team here has many alternatives, we play good football and yesterday was a further demonstration of how strong the team feels and proves it match after match”.

