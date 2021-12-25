“great trials for those who want peace”

The time has not yet come for the message of the Our Lady of Medjugorje, for which we still have to wait, but in December one was already released by the visionary Ivan. We refer to that of December 4, in which the Queen of Peace spoke of “great trials for all those who wish to follow the path of peace”. There was an invitation to prayer, inevitable, as well as that to the conversion of those who are far from the Son Jesus. “Dear children, be aware of the gift that God has allowed me to be with you”.

Furthermore, the Our Lady of Medjugorje she explained that she brings peace, which must be kept in one’s heart and then given to others. “Your Mother prays for all of you and intercedes with her Son for each of you. Thank you, dear children, because even today you have responded to my call ”. Therefore, today’s one is expected. (adj. by Silvana Palazzo)

“BEARERS OF PEACE IN A REST WORLD”

Looking forward to knowing the message of Our Lady of Medjugorje because of this Christmas 2021, we can begin the reflection with the latest available, that of November. The Queen of Peace had, in fact, launched an appeal to her children “to be bearers of peace and love in this world”. A world in which God, through her, invites his children “to be prayer, love and expression of Paradise”. Hearts must not only be filled with joy, but also with faith in God, “so that, little children, you may have total trust in His holy will”.

Right in the last message the Our Lady of Medjugorje he recalled how delicate his role of intercession between God and children is: “The Most High sends me among you to exhort you to hope and you will be bearers of peace in this troubled world”. Precisely this restlessness is appeased by the love of God and by the messages of the Queen of Peace. (adj. by Silvana Palazzo)

THE CLOSED HEART IS THE BIGGEST OBSTACLE

Particularly awaited today the message of the Queen of Peace, that is, that of the Our Lady of Medjugorje. It always is, but today, which is Christmas day, it is enriched with new meanings. Moreover, he never misses an opportunity to remind us of the true source of our happiness, from which we risk being estranged due to our distractions. All his messages are characterized by his desire to convey to us, through his words, the love of God for his children.

The biggest obstacle is the closure of our heart, therefore prayer has an important, fundamental role, as long as we do it with perseverance, even when we have the impression that it is not heard. But the journey of faith is long and characterized by the great love of God, of which the Our Lady of Medjugorje even today he is an intermediary with his Christmas message expected all over the world in these hours, in the hope that it is that of rebirth. (adj. by Silvana Palazzo)

WAITING FOR THE MESSAGE OF OUR LADY OF MEDJUGORJE

It is the 25th of the month and as always it is expected to Medjugorje the message of Our Lady Queen of Peace: but it’s not just any month, given that all over the world Holy Christmas is celebrated of that Child, fruit of Mary’s Yes at the Annunciation of God.

In entrusting the Christmas message to the visionary in the next few hours Marija Pavlovic, the “Gospa” will indicate the “way” of conversion for the coming new year, inviting, as always, with freedom and truth to join that Destiny begun in the world by the coming of the Only Begotten. But for the faithful pilgrims of Medjugorje, the Christmas Feast is “triple”: in addition to the Birth of Jesus and the “traditional” message to the visionary Marija, December 25 is the day of the annual message entrusted to Jacov Colo, another of the very first seers to whom the Mother of God appeared in the early eighties. Jacov received the last daily apparition on 12 September 1998, since then the Madonna communicated an apparition to him a year on Christmas day. While waiting for the double message to arrive for this day of celebration, here are the words used by the Virgin in the double and “mysterious” appearance of Christmas 2020.

MEDJUGORJE, THE DOUBLE MESSAGE OF CHRISTMAS 2020

TO Marja Pavlovic, the “Gospa” entrusted the task of to announce faith in a better future to the world of what we saw in the tragedy of the pandemic of those last months: “Dear children! I bring you Baby Jesus who brings you peace, He who is the past, present and future of your life. Little children, do not allow your faith and your hope for a better future to be extinguished because you have been chosen to be witnesses of hope in every situation. This is why I am here with Jesus to bless you with His peace. Thank you for having responded to my call“. In message instead entrusted to Jacov, Our Lady of Medjugorje asks once more to “abandon oneself” to the Sacred Heart of Jesus to trust in the one truth: «Dear children, even today Jesus is here beside you, even when you think you are alone and that there is no longer any light in your life, He is always close to you and has never gone away leaving you alone. The light of his birth illuminates this world and your life. His heart is always open to receive your every suffering, temptation, fear and need.

His hands are reaching out to you to embrace you like a Father and to say how important you are to him, how much he loves you and how much he cares for his children. Dear children, are your hearts also equally open to Jesus? Have you completely handed your life into His hands? Have you accepted Jesus as your Father, to whom you can always turn to find comfort in Him and everything you need to live the truthful faith? Therefore, my children, abandon your heart to Jesus and let him rule your lives, because only in this way will you accept the present and be able to face the world in which you live today. With Jesus, all fear, suffering and pain disappear because your heart accepts his will and everything that enters your life. Jesus will give you the faith to accept everything and nothing can distance you from him, because he holds you by the hand and does not allow you to go away or get lost in difficult moments because he has become the Lord of your life. I bless you with my maternal blessing“.

