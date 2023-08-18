Selected films have won the Palme d’Or, the Grand Jury Prize and the Jury Prize at Cannes and the Grand Jury Prize at Berlin.

Among other films selected from Sundance, Venice or Toronto, which will compete for the City of Donostia/San Sebastián Public Award, which includes 50,000 Euros for the winner and 20,000 Euros for the best valued European film.

The names of the filmmakers already indicate the quality of Perlak 2023’s proposals. Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi, British Jonathan Glazer, American Todd Haynes, German Win Wenders, Chilean Mayte Alberti, French Justin Triet and Mexican Michel Franco appeared among the candidates.

Glazer will open the competition section with The Zone of Interest, which marks his return to feature film 10 years after the famous Under the Skin. It portrays the daily life of a German family living next to Auschwitz, and earned the British director the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

After the success of Les Miserables, Perlak 2019, the second film by Franco-Malian Ladj Le, winner of the jury prize at Cannes, Goya for Best European Film and Oscar nominee, Les Undesirables, will close the section out of competition.

Following his Oscar nod with Drive My Car, Hamaguchi is presented with Evil Does Not Exist, the story of a small rural town that seeks to protect its environmental heritage.

The Palme d’Or at Cannes will show the French trait Anatomy of a Fall, a legal drama of unexpected scope.

Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie is coming to Toronto with his already recognizable hit, Dumb Money (Coupe to Wall Street), starring Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Shailene Woodley, a plot inspired by a GameStop video game. Begins with a real case around a chain of retail stores. ,

For his part, Italian Matteo Garrone, director of Gomorra (2008) and Dogman (2018), will compete with Io Capitano, about two young men who leave Dakar to go to Europe.

International award winner Maite Alberdi with El Agente Topo appears in La Memoria Eterna, a non-fiction story about a couple fighting Alzheimer’s and which was awarded the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

Todd Haynes returned to Perlak after May was selected with December, which participated in the official selection at Cannes. Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman tell the story of a teacher who served a prison sentence for having sex with one of her 13-year-old students.

Mexican Michelle Franco, recognized at various festivals for her films Daniel and Ana, Después de Lucia, Nuevo Orden and others, is coming with Memory, a drama shot in New York and starring Jessica Chastain and Starring Peter Sarsgaard.

NPG/ft