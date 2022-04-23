“Greater risk for women, young people and health workers”. The report of the ISS

We cannot leave the Covid pandemic behind us yet. Omicron runs fast. If on the one hand, in the last week, the number of deaths and new infections has decreased, with data reporting fewer cases even among children, and the employment of intensive care units remains stable, on the other hand there is however, an increase in hospitalizations in ordinary wards and the number of reinfections rises. A picture in the face of which the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, renews his call for caution.

Omicron, reinfections increase: ISS data

From 24 August 2021 to 20 April 2022, 357,379 cases of Covid reinfection were reported, equal to 3.2% of the total cases notified. This was reported by the report extended by the ISS, which reports the data of the integrated surveillance of cases of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus reported on the national territory to the Higher Institute of Health. In the last week, the percentage of reinfections was 4.5% of the total number of cases, an increase compared to the previous week when it was 4.4%.

Who is at risk

Women, young people between the ages of 12 and 49 and healthcare workers are at greater risk. Not only that, the report also highlights that iThe risk of reinfection is higher in those who had a first diagnosis 210 days earlier, in those who are not vaccinated or have been vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days compared to those vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days, the Report reads. extended Iss on Covid.