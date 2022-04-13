Greece announces removal of last measures against COVID

ATHENS (AP) — Greece will eliminate most measures against the transmission of the coronavirus in the coming months until the end of August, mentioning, among others, the use of vaccination certificates to access certain services and the obligation to wear masks indoors.

Health Minister Thanos Plevis said on Wednesday that the need to show vaccination or negative test certificates will be eliminated between May 1 and August 31 and will be re-evaluated on September 1. The use of a mask indoors will no longer be mandatory as of June 1, with some exceptions to be announced.

The regular testing requirement for students and teachers will be lifted on May 1, as will restrictions on the number of people allowed indoors.

For the first time in two years, Orthodox Greeks will be able to celebrate Easter on April 24 without restrictions on attendance at churches and other public events. Plevris said wearing masks is recommended at large outdoor events.

All the measures will be reviewed on September 1, the minister said.

Separately, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has tested positive for COVID-19 and remains in quarantine at her residence with mild symptoms, her office said Wednesday.

Greece is experiencing a peak of the omicron variant with thousands of new cases and dozens of deaths per day. The country of 11 million people has recorded almost 3.2 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic with more than 28,000 deaths.