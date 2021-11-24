Greece asks for the third dose to travel to the EU, but Brussels says no

“Dear Ursula, I am writing to propose that the third dose of anti-covid vaccination become an essential condition for safe travel in the European Union for European citizens aged 60 and over”. This is the request of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent to the European Commission on the eve of the presentation of the new recommendations from Brussels to face the fourth wave of pandemic that is affecting all of Europe. The letter from Mitsotakis, which Huffpost publishes exclusively, demonstrates the difficulty of the consultations of Palazzo Berlaymont with the Member States to seek an agreement on a new European coordination of anti-covid restrictions: validity of the green pass, travel arrangements, quarantines.

Beyond the recommendations that will be presented tomorrow by Commissioner Didier Reynders for travel to the EU and Commissioner Ylva Johansson for travel outside the EU, the dossier could end up on the leaders’ table at the December European Council. Because it remains complicated. Even Mario Draghi admits in a press conference in Rome: “The common European initiative on covid is only about the supply of vaccines, the rest is in no particular order. It would be desirable for this to change but for now it is so “.

The Greek premier is calling for measures that include the obligation to vaccinate, but, according to what transpires, the Commission is not of this opinion although it intends to strengthen travel rules, but is opposed to establishing measures at European level that would risk “increasing the polarization between vaccinated and unvaccinated ”, says Andrea Ammon, director of the European Agency for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), presenting today the updated map of the covid risk situation in the EU.

As soon as the infections increased a month ago, the government in Greece ruled that the green pass loses its validity without the third dose of the vaccine. For this reason, Mitsotakis is perhaps making the hardest proposal to accept for the other European states, behind and in any case in no particular order compared to the new measures to be adopted to counter the new wave of infections. “Although I know that at the moment there is a variety of approaches among Member States on the programming of the third dose – writes the Greek premier – I believe that time is not wasted in order to protect the most vulnerable, especially in light of the fact that the third dose demonstrated 90 per cent efficacy in preventing the most severe forms of the disease, including death, but also in reducing hospitalizations “.

But Mitsotakis seems isolated in his request. After all, Greece, a country with a very high tourist vocation, has always been for the hard line: it was among the first EU countries to experiment with the ‘Green pass’, before the European one came into force. The Commission does not seem willing to accept the request of the premier of Athens but not even the choice of Austria to lockdown only for the unvaccinated. Of course, on these matters Palazzo Berlaymont has no competence to decide: they belong to the States. But it is the basic criterion that finds it difficult to apply at European level.

And therefore, on balance on the rumors of the eve, the new recommendations should aim to restrict exemptions from quarantines for travel from non-EU countries. Furthermore, quarantines would no longer be decided on the basis of the country of origin, but would be linked to the possession of the covid certificate. It is a way to order the management of the pandemic according to the measures adopted at EU level.

As for the duration of the Green pass, since also on this aspect the EU is a kind of jungle where each country has its own rule, Brussels would like to harmonize it to 9 months for everyone. But it’s been two weeks since Palazzo Berlaymont has been seeking an agreement with the States without succeeding, which is why the presentation of the new recommendations has been postponed to tomorrow.

Precisely because of the difficulty of finding European coordination in the forest of the various declinations of the Green pass in each Member State, the European Commission initially tried not to deal with the issue, underlining an actually incontrovertible fact: the covid certificate is the son of Brussels, but then it is the states that manage it as they see fit. But the fourth wave bites, Germany is knocked out with infections and hospitalizations, Eastern countries succumb to low vaccination rates, in Holland but also in Brussels the no vax take to the streets and clash with the forces of order. And so at the top of the EU they have matured the decision to intervene in some way, even if no robust initiatives are announced.

Today, however, the new risk map drawn up by the ECDC comes to the aid of the Commission. “There are measures, such as the lockdown, which are emergency brakes and are used when you want to lower the number of Covid cases in a short time – says the director Ammon – And there are less intrusive measures, such as wearing masks, teleworking, distances on public transport, reduce the number of people you can meet. There is still time until Christmas, but if the situation does not improve it could mean that these measures must also be adopted at Christmas ”. It is not quite a push to act now with another robust European action, but at least the time horizon is fixed.