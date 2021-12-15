Greece, journalist George Tragas died of Covid. He founded the “Free People” party

The well-known Greek journalist and publisher George Tragas, 72 years old founder of the political party “Free People”, he died of Covid after being hospitalized for ten days in the Sotiria hospital ad Athens for a respiratory insufficiency. Despite suffering from a severe form of diabetes, and therefore falling into the category of the super frail, he had chosen not to be vaccinated against Covid. According to the statements of his doctor, George Zoupas, Tragas was hesitant about vaccination: “Not only did I ask that Giorgos Tragas be vaccinated, but I begged him – he told Hellenic TV – and it is inconceivable that such an intelligent man did not decide in time to use the only weapon we have against this pandemic. Every day he found excuses. Everyone was trying to ask me for a way to delay the vaccine ”.

Tragas is one of the deans of Hellenic journalism, with more than 50 years career behind him. He started collaborating with magazines such as Ikones And Mesimvrini until you get to the newspaper Vradyni, with whom he worked for several years. Before devoting himself to politics, he passed from the judiciary to then become an editor of newspapers such as Chora, Crash And Anexartisia. He later became known for his television programs on Alpha, ANT1, SKAI, Epsilon TV where he was invited as a political commentator and also worked in radio where he hosted a program on Parapolitika 90.1 FM, Real FM 97.8, Greece 94.3 FM which was relayed on television Zougla.gr.

In his latest interview, released on December 2 to Zougla magazine, Tragas said he did not agree with the government’s choices to impose a fine on unvaccinated over 60s: “Those who do not want to be vaccinated are covered by the decision of the Council of Europe “, He said. Leave the third wife, Maria Carras (also tested positive for Covid) and two children.

Tragas’s death comes as fear of the Omicron variant grows in the country. According to a study by the University of Crete, Omicron will cause serious infections in the unvaccinated, while the vaccinated will be protected from severe forms and, likely, from the risk of ending up in intensive care. The data shows that 2.308 of the 2,825 deaths that occurred between November 1st and December 7th concern people over 65 years of age. The 90% of these deaths were not vaccinated. Meanwhile, vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 has started today.

@FDepalo