Greece, the mini lockdown is triggered for those who have not been vaccinated: after 100 thousand cases in 15 days, this is how the government tries to save the Christmas holidays

Mini lockdown for the no vax from Greece: so we aim to save Christmas in the light of 100 thousand positives registered in the first two weeks of November. After having obtained the palmares for the Covid free islands, thanks to a vaccination campaign fast and focused, Greece is now forced to review its strategies by virtue of still too high numbers. As soon as the 62% of the population was vaccinated with a double dose, in August it was 51%: too little to avoid fourth wave that hit the country. For this reason, the government has decided on some targeted measures that “punish” those who have not yet been vaccinated: from next Monday the not vaccinated they will not be able to enter closed places even with a negative test, with the exception of pharmacies and food shops where capacity has been further reduced.

Another sensitive place, where there has been no lack of controversy and contagions due to the fact that communion is administered with a spoon, are the churches: non-vaccinated people will only be able to enter with a negative swab. Furthermore the Green pass for vaccinated people of over 60 years of age it will only be valid for seven months, except in the case of third dose. In order to avoid overcrowding, i shops they will be open from 10 to 21, while employees will start arriving at the workplace, staggered, from 7 in the morning.

In Athens and its surroundings, a region that alone has half of the country’s total population (5 million) in its belly, there is one “Road map” until Christmas which provides three access phases for most of the daily activities, all open for vaccinated citizens and prohibited for non-vaccinated citizens. Who has been vaccinated or infected with coronavirus in the last six months you will be able to easily enter the discos, in the restaurants indoors, in the theaters, in the cinema, in the museums, in gyms and participate in meeting And congresses. All the others don’t. Children from zero to 4 will have access everywhere without supervision, while from 4 to 17 only with a self-test carried out in the previous 24 hours.

But who are the Hellenic novaxes? Ultra-Orthodox, conspiracy theorists and members of nationalist organizations, who are afraid of being vaccinated. They wave slogans like “Orthodoxy or death” And “Vaccines = 5G”. Like a lawyer from Patras who died in recent days precisely because he was against vaccination, or like a doctor from Lamia who infected his mother and brother (all dead).

There is no lack of references in this sense that circulate in chats and in some groups on social networks: they convey the message that God speaks harshly in the Holy Scriptures because of those who intend to upset creation by changing the Human DNA (clear reference to a vaccine in particular). And yet, another message is that according to which vaccination would cancel the sacrifice made on the cross by Christ, addressed to men and not to beings. genetically modified, words that have attracted at least 10% of the population. In fact, as observed last year by a study conducted by Johns Hopkins University, the Greeks were among the first places in the world for number of conspiracy theorists and gods deniers of Covid.

