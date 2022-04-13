Greeicy and Mike Bahía: the reason why they almost ended their relationship before pregnancy

Since Mike Bahía and Greeicy Rendón confirmed that they would become parents for the first time, their followers, family and friends are aware of each publication and interview they carry out to keep them informed of each step they take.

A few days after the arrival of his first-born and within the framework of the recent tour “Lovers Tour”, the couple had an interview in Medellin with the Puerto Rican actor and broadcaster, Jorge Pabón, for his YouTube channel Molusco TV, in her the confessions did not wait.

In the conversation they told the announcer this love story that has been going on for just over nine years, in which Greeicy said that it was she who conquered the singer and that at first she was very distant, an attitude that was what caught her attention the most. This couple, who since then has been seen as one of the strongest in Colombian entertainment, has gone through complex times, in which even Mike Bahía thought about ending the relationship with the singer.

Before getting pregnant and after the strict quarantine, Greeicy began with his recordings of the successful Netflix series “Ritmo Salvaje”, work that made him leave for more than half a year, a decision that affected Mike who assured that “it was very difficult”, since “we all have certainties and insecurities, that’s what we are made of and the distance in some way was that water that he gave fungus to insecurity so that it would grow in some way”.

“It was more on my part for my lack of having her, having her every day. When the pandemic started, I was with her for several months, seeing her every day and feeling her by my side, but when your wife is an actress and is working on a role, on a character, in a new environment, everything changes,” added the interpreter of “Looking for you” and “Lovers”.

For its part, Greeicy tried to calm the situation from a distance, however she felt happy to be working on the series. “In the conversations in the middle of the conflict I told him: ‘yes, we perceive that something has changed because I am in a different dynamic, I am living in a hotel with new colleagues, I am very happy, I am enjoying it,'” he explained.

“I like to talk about this topic because today I feel further ahead of that situation,” added Mike Bahía, who spoke calmly for having overcome that crisis and being able to talk about everything as a couple.

Watch the full interview with Greeicy and Mike below.