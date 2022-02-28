Greeicy, Yatra and more Colombian talents, about to arrive on Netflix | THE UNIVERSAL

Greeicy and Yatra

Netflix starts its premieres for the month of March this Tuesday, with the long-awaited series ‘Guardians of Justice’, a mix of animation with real characters, which coincides with the departure of Marvel programs from its grid.

It will be a first season with seven chapters to learn the details and plots of a creation by Adi Shankar, recognized for works like ‘Castlevania’ and ‘Captain Laserhawk: a blood dragon remix’.

This Wednesday sees the premiere of the long-awaited series starring Greeicy Rendón, along with a large number of Colombian talent, ‘Ritmo Salvaje’, under the production of Simón Brand, with the opposite worlds of two dancers who collide on and off the dance floor when their ambition to succeed leads them down a dangerous path. Read here: Rhythm Wild: what you should know about the Greeicy series.

On the 4th, ‘Do you know who it is?’ will be released, the series based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, one of the best-selling crime authors, with a first season of eight chapters, where a woman tries to decipher the dark past from his mother after a violent attack brings deadly threats and secrets to light.

That same day, ‘Building Fun’ will be available, where grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta takes ideas from a group of kids for his wacky creations, and if he likes them, he and his friends bring them to life.

‘The Last Tear Before Laughing’, which will be on the platform from the 8th, stars two comedians in an exciting drama. If your improvisations are not funny, they will be left out of the picture. That same day the second season of the Italian series ‘Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts’ premieres, a particular series, full of color, exploring the world of the zodiacal signs.

Among the consolidated series is ‘The Last Kingdom’, which will premiere its fifth season on March 9, when England has reigned in apparent peace for years, but Uhtred believes that the conflict is close. Soon, events confirm his suspicions.

The successful series that presents all the behind the scenes of the most important motoring competition in the world, with ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ in its fourth season starting on March 11.

On that day, the series about the story of two lovers who were separated by a spell will also be available. This is the Spanish production ‘Once upon a time… but no longer’, starring Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra.