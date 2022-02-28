Greeicy, Yatra and more Colombian talents, about to arrive on Netflix | THE UNIVERSAL

Greeicy and Yatra
Netflix starts its premieres for the month of March this Tuesday, with the long-awaited series ‘Guardians of Justice’, a mix of animation with real characters, which coincides with the departure of Marvel programs from its grid.
It will be a first season with seven chapters to learn the details and plots of a creation by Adi Shankar, recognized for works like ‘Castlevania’ and ‘Captain Laserhawk: a blood dragon remix’.
This Wednesday sees the premiere of the long-awaited series starring Greeicy Rendón, along with a large number of Colombian talent, ‘Ritmo Salvaje’, under the production of Simón Brand, with the opposite worlds of two dancers who collide on and off the dance floor when their ambition to succeed leads them down a dangerous path. Read here: Rhythm Wild: what you should know about the Greeicy series.
On the 4th, ‘Do you know who it is?’ will be released, the series based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, one of the best-selling crime authors, with a first season of eight chapters, where a woman tries to decipher the dark past from his mother after a violent attack brings deadly threats and secrets to light.
That same day, ‘Building Fun’ will be available, where grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta takes ideas from a group of kids for his wacky creations, and if he likes them, he and his friends bring them to life.
‘The Last Tear Before Laughing’, which will be on the platform from the 8th, stars two comedians in an exciting drama. If your improvisations are not funny, they will be left out of the picture. That same day the second season of the Italian series ‘Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts’ premieres, a particular series, full of color, exploring the world of the zodiacal signs.
Among the consolidated series is ‘The Last Kingdom’, which will premiere its fifth season on March 9, when England has reigned in apparent peace for years, but Uhtred believes that the conflict is close. Soon, events confirm his suspicions.
The successful series that presents all the behind the scenes of the most important motoring competition in the world, with ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ in its fourth season starting on March 11.
On that day, the series about the story of two lovers who were separated by a spell will also be available. This is the Spanish production ‘Once upon a time… but no longer’, starring Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra.
In addition, that day will also be available ‘Life after death, with Tyler Henry’, an intimate reality show, the clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry speaks with the afterlife to bring light and peace to the world, and to his own family past.
On the 16th, ‘Dale gas’ opens, where, after participating in a tragic car race, Kike and his friend Noche escape to Mexico City to rebuild their lives and, perhaps, stay away from danger.
Netflix always has a show around the world of food, and for March it’s time for ‘Is It Cake?’, where talented pastry artists replicate bags, sewing machines and more in this meme-inspired cake competition. which premieres on the 18th, when the second season of ‘Top Boy’ is also available, which continues to follow the experiences of young people who live in the midst of the world of drugs and gangs in a city like London.
WORLD FILMS
As for the movies, on day 2 everything will begin in distant Greenland, where two men in search of a map fight to survive. It’s about ‘Two against the ice’, which is a true story of the Danish polar expedition of 1909.
The next day a movie packed with lots of action, suspense and some drama will be available, with ‘Weekend in Croatia’ being one of the most anticipated movies of recent months. When her best friend goes missing during a trip to Croatia, Beth races to figure out what happened. But each clue leads her to more deceptions.
For 6, ‘Trauma Center’, where an injured woman who witnessed a bloody confrontation receives the help of a detective, who hides her in an abandoned hospital. Two days later, ‘The desire in me’, set in Poland in the sixties. At the height of her fame, artist Kalina Jędrusik must deal with a high-ranking official who threatens to destroy her career.
The science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy, ‘The Adam Project’, starring Ryan Reynolds, will be released on the 11th. After a forced landing in 2022, a fighter pilot and time traveler teams up with himself when he was 12 years old to save the future.
On the 14th, the film version of the series ‘Downton Abbey’ opens, and which gives continuity to the history of the series itself. The aristocratic Crawley family and their servants prepare for a new era and a royal visit. But even the most perfect plan can go wrong.
A new comedy arrives from Italy on March 15 with ‘Marilyn has black eyes’, where food brings together a creative duo in a psychiatric hospital. To make their fictional restaurant a reality, they must find the recipe to heal.
Two days later, ‘Ruby’s rescue’ . Seeking to fulfill his elusive dream of joining an elite canine unit, a state trooper teams up with the smart but mischievous pup Ruby. A story based on real life events.
The beautiful Sthephanie Cayo stars in 'Until we meet again' on the 18th. In the magical city of Cusco, Peru, the opposite lives of an architect and an artist are transformed when they meet, and both change their perspective.
That same day, ‘Fruits of the Wind’, the new film by Lily Collins in the thriller genre. A man breaks into an empty vacation home, but things go awry when his overbearing owner and his young wife arrive unexpectedly.
For fans of Japanese cinema, from March 24 you can see ‘Ephemera as the sakura’, based on the best-selling novel by Keisuke Uyama. A budding photographer falls in love with a vibrant hairstylist. The future looks promising, until a twist of fate changes their lives.
A DOCUMENTARY FOR EVERY TASTE
As for the documentaries, on March 1, ‘The Worst Tenant in the World’ will be released, which in five chapters, with the harrowing stories of tenants who become real nightmares.
For day 3, ‘Paradise That Survives: A Family Legacy’, with the fascinating story of elephants, lions and many other species that thrive in the Okavango Delta in the Kalahari Desert. However, a drought puts their future at risk.
The 9th was the date chosen for the premiere of the miniseries ‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’, with the story of the character behind the famous artist who ended up defining an entire trend.
‘Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives’, premiering on the 16th, is the documentary series about the most famous gastronomic businesswoman who lost everything for the love of a man she met on Twitter.
For the 30th, ‘Trust no one’, the investigation into the unexpected death in India of the founder of a Canadian cryptocurrency company, and how his clients suspect that there are secrets to be unearthed.