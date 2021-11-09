Greek Chaos, the world’s first ultracar unveiled

One of the most extreme supercars of all time, built by the Greek startup SP Automotive. We had already talked about it a few weeks ago, the producer himself defined it “the first ultracar in the world “, a special, unique vehicle. It is a monstrous racing car, which we should have seen at its first appearance during the Geneva Motor Show 2022, which, as we know, has been canceled again.

The maker of the car is Spyros Panopoulos, a Greek entrepreneur who started development of the extreme car two years ago, in 2019. From the very beginning, his goal was to build the fastest and most technologically advanced production car in the world. And today the manager has finally removed the veils from his Greek Chaos that we have been waiting for so long.

The definition of ultracar is not given at all, the hypercar in fact mounts an extraordinary one V10 twin-turbo 4-liter which, according to what has been declared, would reach 10,000 rpm and would release well 2049 CV and 1389 Nm of torque in the basic set-up, up to an extraordinary 3065 hp and 1984 Nm in the premium version. It is almost hard to believe.

The car offers all-wheel drive and 7 or 8-speed gearbox, the weight will be 1,388 kg for the entry set-up and 1,272 kg for the advanced version. For its realization they were used noble and aerospace-derived materials, such as titanium, carbon fiber, Zylon, kevlar and Inconel. The ultracar is not small, but the weight still manages to remain reduced, thanks to the choice of materials.

It is just over 5 meters long and 2 meters wide. An extraordinary machine, capable of reaching 100 km / h from a standstill in just 1.55 seconds and 300 km / h in 7.1 seconds. Spyros Panopoulos, the Greek creator of the new Greek Chaos, has decided to break all records with his very first ultracar, he wants to start from the Nurburgring and then beat the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ at speed.

Most likely the manufacturer will only make a very limited series (15-20 units per year and 100 cars maximum in total) of the most extreme supercar in the world. The price? Certainly within the reach of a very few ‘elected’ in the world. The price list will start from 5.5 million euros, to reach 12.4 million euros for the 3,000 HP full optional variant.