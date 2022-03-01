Greek goddess dress and XXL denim jacket

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, one of our favorite Hollywood couples, had a very special date yesterday. The last film of the actor, ‘The Adam Project’, is about to premiere on billboards. Both attended the premiere that took place in New York with their best clothes.

Lively is used to leaving us speechless, and her look yesterday was not for less. The former ‘Gossip Girl’ actress bet heavily on spring colors in a dream dress. His greek goddess design by Atelier Versace it was a real fantasy. It seemed that Blake Lively levitated for him photo call.

The model, in addition to being extra long, had a plunging neckline, cape straps and deep leg slit that only someone with the style of Blake Lively could defend.

Our eternal Serena van der Woodsen was comfortable and safe with her bet. She had the most fun posing in front of the photographers, who did not want to miss a single one of her movements. Neither hers nor Ryan Reynolds. The two boasted of her chemistry, which is still intact after Almost a decade of relationship.

Blake Lively34 years old, and the ‘Deadpool’ actor, 45, were beaming. Ryan Reynolds gray pinstripe suit further enhanced the pastel rainbow of Blake Lively’s couture dress. A Versace style hard to forget.

The mother of three dressed like a newcomer from Olympusand then, displaying his very personal good taste for fashion, it was complemented with boho elements.

Blake Lively put on pearly disc-shaped earrings and various piercings in the ear, who conversed with their multiple rigid bracelets of different shapes and colors but with a lot of brightness.

She removed seriousness and, above all, solemnity from her striking look with a semi-collected casual that parted her hair from her face. The ponytail let her blond hair fall to the middle of her back.

Blake also added to his style a pink shoulder bagmatching the tones of your outfits, which he carried in his hand. She put on some strappy heel sandals adorned with jewel details.

To protect herself from the cold of the New York night, the interpreter did not hesitate and covered herself with a XXL denim jacket that worked on her look. She left us the perfect example of glamor smart that we have seen in recent years in a preview in the Big Apple.

The XXL denim jacket

Blake Lively stands out for being a celebrities natural, smiling and with an enviable style. We love that you have added to your gala look a garment as popular as a Hunter cowgirl extra big.

Soon we will start with the spring and summer weddings. Blake’s outfit becomes our reference look to be the perfect guest without going a bit cold at halftime.

Blake Lively’s Versace dress also advances the pastel color fever that will be unleashed when the first rays of sun begin. A vaporous design with a XXL denim jacket It will be our most Hollywood bet as a wedding guest look.

