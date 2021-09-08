Greek holidays in the name of emotions and relaxation

If you want to opt for Greek holidays in the name of relaxation and unprecedented emotions, while avoiding being overwhelmed by chaos and gatherings, Skiàthos And Skopelos constitute the right destination.

The two beautiful islands of the Northern Sporades archipelago offer pristine beaches, breathtaking landscapes and waters with shades ranging from cobalt blue to emerald tones. In Skiàthos, between the center and the Old Port, you can breathe a lively and lively air, especially in the evening, when the heart of the island comes alive with tourists and occasional visitors. In this regard, via Papadiamantis, the main pedestrian street, teems with shops, bars and restaurants with their characteristic tables placed between streets and sidewalks, filling the place with charm and tradition.

Compared to Skiàthos, the island of Skopelos is larger and greener. Here the atmosphere is wilder, between streets with little or no lighting and expanses of olive trees overlooking beaches and wilder landscapes, but for this very reason full of charm, offering a more intimate relationship with nature.

But let’s take a closer look at the beaches and places of interest of the two Sporades jewels.

Skiàthos and Skopelos. Beaches, landscapes, sunsets of Skiàthos

It is almost impossible to decree the most beautiful beach in Skiàthos. In fact, for those who decide to spend their holidays here, it is a must to visit the various and wonderful seaside stops and postcard landscapes that the enchanting island offers.

To begin with, an unmissable excursion by sea that from the north of the island touches different locations circumnavigating it. The first stop is the enchanting one Lalaria: its beach full of white pebbles and the rocks that merge to form a window on the sky and the sea give visitors the sensation of stopping in a heavenly dimension. It will be exciting to dedicate yourself to particular photographic shots and pleasant to enjoy so much beauty.

The tour continues with the neighbor Kastro, with the pebbles still characterizing the beach, dominated by the Old Town, reachable on foot with an uphill path dedicated to the more adventurous.

It continues towards Aselinos, whose beach is tinged with more orange colors and pebbles smaller than those of the north of the island just left. Here it will be possible to stay longer to enjoy the characteristic Greek cuisine at the two structures used as bars and taverns, located right on the beach.

The excursion will make its last stop in Tsougrias, before returning to the Old Port of Skiàthos. This location, much more “wild” than the previous ones, is actually located in front of the island. The almost completely pristine beach, if it were not for the boats that dock and leave, is a mixture of small pebbles and sand, with waters always of breathtaking and different colors in each location.

Other beaches that deserve at least a stop are in the south Agia Paraskevi And Vromolimnos, the former more brown than the beige tones of the latter. Both equipped with sand and crystal clear sea, well equipped with straw umbrellas and comfortable sunbeds, a type of bathing equipment found in the various beaches in the south and south-west of the island. TO Vromolimnos it will also be possible to enjoy a beautiful sunset, with the sun almost completely disappearing into the water.

It will certainly be an unmissable stop Koukounaries Beach, the most famous, largest and most equipped beach of Skiàthos. The expanses of straw umbrellas and the softest sun loungers, the facilities equipped with bar service, kitchen and lounge music alternating with the house one, the soft and clear sand combined with very blue water, give this place all the charm of a summer holiday. ‘sign of relaxation and enjoyment of Caribbean landscapes.

Absolutely a must for the most romantic and dreamers is the unmissable Agia Eleni, further west of Koukounaries, where it will be possible to enjoy one of the most incredible and breathtaking sunsets, which will enchant eyes, heart and skin. Here too the sand characterizes the intimate beach with turquoise and clear waters.

It is then the turn of Troulos, still characterized by sand, with high rocks behind it and to the west of the main beach a small and intimate cove, easily accessible and not crowded.

The seaside tour of Skiàthos could end (and the conditional is a must, since there is still enough to visit!) With perhaps the most particular location of the entire island, Mandraki. Particular is already the path that must be taken to reach it in the western part of the island. In this regard, it is better to equip yourself with quads or off-road vehicles to be able to cope with the difficulties that dirt and sandy roads entail, wedged between woods and inaccessible paths. However, once the goal is reached, the soul and the gaze will smile, intimately exclaiming “Wow, was it worth it!“. It is a very “wild mood” beach, almost entirely wild, if not for the very few straw umbrellas, sunbeds and a single bar that serve as refreshment facilities. Mandraki it really seems a place out of time and from the modern world, considering also the almost total absence of internet and telephone signal. The orange sand meets the purple hue of the rocks overlooking the beach, at times reminiscent of the wild Californian coasts. The turquoise and calm waters then offer total peace of mind, immersed in a virgin landscape, wild and heavenly at the same time, suitable for spectacular photographic shots.

Spending time in the pleasant and scenic Skiàthos is the right choice for those looking for Greek summer holidays different from other destinations more known to the collective imagination, and less chaotic and crowded. Skiàthos also lends itself to a healthy and cheap shopping, thanks to the shops that swarm in the main street of the island, Papadiamantis, also full of restaurants, bars, ice cream parlors and yogurteries, connected to the internal streets of the pretty historic center and to the port area even more full of nightlife. The cuisine is truly excellent, and there is something for everyone, from the typical Greek one to the taverns that offer superlative and fresh fish, caught and cooked properly. In addition, the economic prices are a valid business card, especially for bathing equipment with truly competitive costs compared to those known in the national territory.

Skiàthos and Skopelos. Skopelos beaches, landscapes, sunsets

A trip to the Sporades is also worth a visit to the other islands of the archipelago. Among these should be included Skopelos.

Even this island, as mentioned wilder and greener than Skiàthos, deserves a stop on some of its most beautiful and popular beaches. Starting with Panormos Beach, beach of the same name as the hotel located nearby with a magnificent swimming pool overlooking the sea. This, equipped with small clear pebbles, creates a magnificent contrast with its cobalt blue waters. Always gracefully and promptly equipped with straw umbrellas and soft sunbeds, Panormos is also one of the major landmarks of the entire island, despite being on the west side, exactly opposite the center full of shops, restaurants and characteristic villages. This is because it has the most captivating beaches and some of the best restaurants and taverns, even located directly on the beach.

But once in Skopelos, an excursion to Agios Ioannis Beach it is a must, just north of the island. Fantastic beach, especially if you reach it early in the morning, before the boats dock to take visitors there by sea. Double sand and pebbles characterize it together with the blue and crystalline sea, enriched by rocks and romantic inlets that lend themselves to fun dives and unmissable photographic shots. To reach it it will be necessary to go down some stairs that are a bit inaccessible, but at the same time equipped with a vigilant and inevitable bar service on request. But beware of high tide in the afternoon!

Then it is the turn of the most famous beach of the island, Kastani Beach, fully equipped with straw umbrellas and sunbeds on the beach and, behind it, on the extensive lawn area, also equipped with canopy beds. In this establishment you really have the feeling of being pampered and pampered, thanks to the comforts, the scenic beauty around, a practical and punctual bar and restaurant service and the inevitable music offered by the talented DJs, from the lounge to the house, which it relaxes the anxieties and removes the worries of everyday life.

The only drawback of Skopelos is the massive presence of wasps on the beaches and in the structures. But on the other hand, the great food, the scenic scenery, the fabulous waters and the breathtaking beaches are sure to win.

Characteristic in the port area of ​​Skopelos some restaurants located on the sea, from which it will be possible to enjoy excellent food, fish or meat, in front of spectacular sunsets and the entire center perched with its colorful houses all together to form a magnificent painted, in the Greek version of our Positano.

But the wonders of Skopelos do not end before entering the narrow streets of the center, where the Greece best known to visitors will be revealed with uphill cobbled streets and white houses with blue shutters, which truly embellish this pearl of the Sporades, with a dip between beauty and tradition, wild landscapes and paradisiacal waters, between nightlife and tranquility.

Skiàthos and Skopelos. “Mamma Mia” Experience!

And for fans of musicals, in particular Oh Mama, Skiàthos and Skopelos are truly unmissable destinations!

Those who have found themselves watching the film and following the events of the sparkling protagonists Donna (Meryl Streep) and Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), dreaming of being able to dive one day in the fantastic island of Kalokairi, well can crown it by reaching the two jewels of the Sporades. Yes, because Kalokairi – which in Greek means “summer” – is a place invented for the film, fruit of the imagination of the screenwriters. However, it is possible to visit many cult places of the film right between Skiàthos and Skopelos, which hosted the cast for the key events of the film.

In Skiàthos, for example, in Old Port the scenes of the arrivals and departures of the protagonists’ friends were shot. And again, in the particular location of the Tower of the Church of San Nikolaos the scene is set in which Sophie decides to send invitations to her wedding to the three probable dads!

Also in front of the coasts of Skiàthos, on the Pelion peninsula, memorable scenes were shot, such as the choreographic sequence of the protagonists on the notes of Dancing Queen.

Several locations in Skopelos also served as the backdrop for the memorable scenes of Oh Mama, many turns between the very famous Kastani beach, described above, and the Glysteri beach.

But the absolute calling card is offered by the much sought-after excursion to the Agios Ioannis chapel to the north of the island, the one overlooking the magnificent beach described above. This is the most surprising and evocative location of the whole film. A chapel that rises on top of a high rock connected to the mainland by a walkway of 105 stone steps. Certainly a somewhat tiring stage, but following it will fill the soul with emotion and adrenaline, because it will remember the scene of the guests and the spouses who go up in view of the imminent wedding. Once you reach the chapel, it will be really worth it, enjoying the immense natural spectacle that is shown before, with the blue expanse of the sea below that will give the feeling of feeling king of the world! Then, once back down, why not, you can have fun improvising some choreography on the notes of Abba, imagining to perform a sort of flash mob together with the protagonists!

In short, not just the sea, not just relaxation! Skiàthos and Skopelos truly offer a 360 ° holiday mood, touching all tastes, every sensation and a myriad of kaleidoscopic and unprecedented emotions.