Greek Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would self-isolate at home, a day after traveling to Istanbul.

Mitsotakis held talks on Sunday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, considered the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians.

Wearing a mask, the president said in a video posted on Instagram that his daily coronavirus test result came back positive on Monday and he would therefore be working from home.

Mitsotakis had lunch with Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday. Relations between Greece and Turkey are strained over several issues, including territorial and energy exploration rights in the Mediterranean, which led to a naval standoff in mid-2020.

The two discussed bilateral and international relations, as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mitsotakis also met with Bartolomeo, 82 years old.

Both Erdogan and the Ecumenical Patriarch are fully vaccinated and have already had COVID-19: Erdogan on February 5 and Bartolomeo in December. Erdogan’s wife, Emine, also contracted the virus.

Greece has reported more than 2.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 26,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic. More than 7.5 million of the approximately 11 million people in the country are fully vaccinated.