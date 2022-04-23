Green Alert announced for risk of covid-19 in Dallas County, the ‘new normal’

Judge Clay Jenkins announced Friday that the County Health Committee lowered the risk alert for covid-19 to green throughout the county. It is the first time since the color system was established that this point has been reached.

This is the “new normal”, for all those who are already vaccinated and with the respective reinforcements, Jenkins clarified.

“We are very happy to be able to give this press conference. This is thanks to all the people of North Texas,” said the highest authority of the county.

In the green alert, the recommendation is to wear a mask for personal protection to mitigate the risk in places where there may be greater risk, such as in interior spaces with many people.

“Get vaccinated and have fun,” Jenkins said before giving the floor to his health director Philip Huang.

Dr. Huang confirmed the county now has the lowest levels of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.

Huang explained that there is still an accumulation of cases that affect the daily numbers, but the reality is that they are below 100. Right now we have 68 cases in the last two weeks, the official said (Friday’s report mentions 99 cases) .

“That’s why the Health Committee went for the green alert,” Huang said.

Huang stressed, however, that the rate of vaccination has dropped to 2,000 a week and there is still a large population that has not completed their vaccination schedule. “There are like a million people who still need their second dose,” she said.

“We are very happy that the numbers are better, but (the green alert) is a precaution. We know that the protection of the vaccine diminishes over time.”

Huang also announced that the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site on the Eastfield campus at Dallas College will close at the end of the month.

“This is good news, but we have to be cautious,” Huang insisted. “The green alert does not mean that we are normal, we still have to take precautions.”

It always helps that one wears that mask when there are people around who are at risk,” Huang recommended.

The county confirmed that the BA2 subvariant is the dominant strain in Dallas, but the numbers are low due to people being protected by the vaccines and by omicron. It’s not impacting hospitals.