Green Bay Packers trade wide receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams arrives in the city of Las Vegas to play for the Raiders, where he will sign a multi-million dollar contract. Bolavip brings you the details of one of the exchanges of the low season.

The Free Agency of the National Football League (NFL) continues with its frantic pace after the opening of the new year of the league this Wednesday, where all the movements, be they signatures or exchangesThey became official.

With this also came the problems with the cap, something to which Green Bay Packers were no strangers this offseason. In addition, those led by Mike LaFleur had to do more juggling after reaching an agreement with their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

According to sources, the deal was made knowing that Davante Adams, option one in the passing attack directed by Rodgers in Green Bay, was not going to play under the franchise tag, and that he was going to look for a multi-year deal, either with the Packers or elsewhere.

Davante Adams will play for the Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams will not wear a Packers jersey this season, in one of the biggest trades this offseason: The Las Vegas Raiders will pay a first and second round this year for one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Upon his arrival in Las Vegas, Davante Adams will sign a new contract that will dress him in black and silver for the next five seasons and where he will earn US$141.25 millionthe most lucrative in league history for a catcher.

Adams meets with Derek Carr

“It would be a dream to play with him“Adams said a few seasons ago, and now his wish is granted: receiver will meet quarterback Derek Carr, with whom he played at Fresno State University. His 2013 was magical: receiving passes from Carr, Adams had 131 receptions, 1,719 and 24 touchdowns.