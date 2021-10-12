Green Bitcoin: here is the first token mined by volcanic energy

Cryptocurrencies: the first Bitcoin mined by the volcanoes of El Salvador is born

It could be the green turning point that everyone was waiting for for a further expansion of BTC in the corporate and financial sphere.

Nobody had given him too much credit. And instead, for a few hours we have been able to welcome the first Bitcoin that was it extracted using the energy of El Salvador’s volcanoes. A project on which Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, had given information just over a day ago, and which today, although still in the testing phase, has started producing its own Bitcoins.

“An extraordinary news for all BTC enthusiasts, but also for those who have already invested in the coin – explains Gianluca Grossi of Criptovaluta.it who first launched the news in Italy – the the reason is simple: this could be the green turning point that everyone was waiting for for a further expansion of BTC in the corporate and financial sphere “.

The president Nayib Bukele, through an official on Twitter, confirms that Bitcoin mining has started using volcanic energy, or rather, geothermal energy, which is obtained from the many volcanoes that insist on the territory of El Salvador.

A story that actually has relatively deep roots, because immediately after the announcement of the Ley Bitcoin which made cryptocurrency legal tender in the country, we started talking, again through the mouth of the Salvadoran president, about the possibility of exploiting geothermal energy low cost for Bitcoin mining.

“At first there was talk of offering this opportunity to private mining companies – continues Gianluca Grossi – while from what could be understood from the screenshot offered by Bukele, it could be an operation with state participation ”. The first screnshot reports the creation of just over 0.01 BTC, which at current prices are worth just over $ 450. A small amount but we are still in the testing phase and in all likelihood with only a fraction of the ASIC machines online.

Loading... Advertisements

There are several countries that are throwing themselves into Bitcoin mining. Particularly among those who have available low cost and renewable electricity. This is what they are trying to do in Laos, as it would seem the case of Belarus and soon from other countries of the eastern alder, China obviously excluded.

“These are possibilities that were born also thanks to the misstep of the People’s Republic of China – continues Grossi – which forced companies and individuals involved in Bitcoin Mining to flee ”. An escape that has allowed many to shop around – and even new agents to enter this market.

From his El Salvador he will also have the Ley Bitcoin, with the Chivo wallet that continues to grow in terms of adoption – also thanks to discounts on fuel which, for example, these days, can get all those who will use BTC to pay for gas in the country.