Green Bitcoin in Texas | $ 2.4 billion Lancium project

Bitcoin green? It can. And this is what it will try to prove Lancium, an American company that is specialized in data center And zero impact IT infrastructures.

A bet that is impossible for many, but for which we will soon have a response, for an investment that will take place over 20 years and progressively, for a datacenter from the total value of 2.4 billion dollars, which will also host Bitcoin mining.

Great green initiative by Lancium

Lancium and Texas: the definitive pairing for a Bitcoin Green?

The green cryptocurrencies, that is, those that have low consumption per transaction, are experiencing an important moment of growth, given that many large groups prefer to choose low or zero impact blockchain, especially if they have to expose themselves directly.

Bitcoin instead he suffered from his condition energy-intensive important, despite the efforts of the Council and despite the fact that at least in the USE at least half of the energy consumed by the network comes from renewables.

Lancium wants to try to reinforce this trend by launching a $ 2.4 billion investment spread in 20 years, which among other things will also build a mining center for Bitcoin to zero impact. A bet obviously not impossible, with the aim of pointing the way to a sector that, at least according to its detractors, has too important an impact on the environment.

Also interesting is the choice of location: we are in Texas, one of the US states that seriously ranks as a nerve center for Bitcoin, with obvious competition from Florida and many other states that are gearing up for attract the rich mining industry.

If the project of Lancium, which is one step away from the start, should prove how technologically valid And commercially profitable, could indicate the way to those who want to try their hand at clean mining, thus silencing at least this kind of controversy.

A good sign for Bitcoin, regardless of how you think about pollution

However, it is a great signal for Bitcoin, which shows how the ecosystem he has created around himself is lively and ready to find original solutions as well. Even when many people point out that it really matters green from Bitcoin it is largely non-existent.

A sign that the ecosystem, through free collaboration, is also able to orient itself to respond to doubts, whether legitimate or not, of the market. Thus clearing the field of idle discussions but which are in any case holding back several institutional investors from entering the market.