Green bitcoin mining: is it possible?

Along a dust-covered road in rural Texas, cryptocurrency company Argo Blockchain is building a power plant for the internet age: a cryptocurrency “mining” facility filled with computers that generate new bitcoins.

However, according to Argo, unlike other bitcoin mining operations that consume large amounts of fossil fuels and produce carbon emissions, the company is trying to be environmentally responsible. On a tour of the 11,700-square-meter construction site one March morning, Peter Wall, CEO of Argo, pointed toward a row of wind turbines whose white rays gleamed in the sunlight a few miles away.

The new facility, about an hour from the city of Lubbock, will get most of its electricity from solar and wind power sources, Wall said. “It’s the nirvana of bitcoin mining,” Wall said. “You look into the distance and there is renewable energy.”