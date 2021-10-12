Green Carpet Worldliness comes home – Chronicle

Eva Desiderio For months we have been talking about it in a low voice. The project was ambitious: to bring the Green Carpet from Milan and La Scala to Florence and Palazzo Vecchio. With a parade of style VIPs attracted by sustainability and a gala dinner in the Salone dei Cinquecento. A turning point for the world capital of …

For months it has been talked about in a low voice. The project was ambitious: to bring the Green Carpet from Milan and La Scala to Florence and Palazzo Vecchio. With a parade of style VIPs attracted by sustainability and a gala dinner in the Salone dei Cinquecento. A turning point for the world capital of Fashion which is celebrated at every Pitti Uomo with a worldly restart. The whispers also hypothesized the involvement of the Uffizi … But everything has changed, except for the date that remained the same as yesterday, 11 October, and the inspirers, the Region with the President Eugenio Giani, the Municipality

with the mayor Dario Nardella

and Eco-Age, the communication company and eco-sustainable projects founded a few years by Livia Giuggioli, ex-wife of actor Colin Firth. What was supposed to be an event dedicated solely to fashion following the example of the Milanese Green Carpet has expanded, involving young talents of many arts with a limited but authoritative gala evening with dinner at the Grand Hotel for 70 lucky guests. “The Renaissance Award” thus took off on the sustainability wings of COP2. Refined and evocative the invitation to the evening curated by Massimo Leonardelli image and communication manager for Eco-Age, and great surprise for the arrival on the banks of the Arno of a galactic diva like Helen Mirren. In Florence, the cradle of the early Renaissance, a unique and complex idea blossomed: the first prize in the world dedicated to the work of young international leaders on sustainability. There are three strategic partners who represent the change: Method, Lavazza and Mastercard.