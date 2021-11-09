green day for Bitcoin and Ethereum, Shiba down

Compared to the situation seen about two weeks ago, the cryptocurrency market seems to be smiling. Observing the daily trend, it is possible to notice a “green wall”, a sign of growth: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot and other virtual currencies today give positive signals. The only one not in shape, it seems, is Shiba Inu.

The CoinDesk charts speak for themselves: at the time of writing this “summary” of the crypto market, Bitcoin is trading at $ 63,953, for a growth of 4.11% compared to the same time yesterday. Only in the morning today the value was equal to about 61,500 Dollars. Ethereum is breaking record after record: in the early afternoon it was trading at $ 4,440, while now it has risen to $ 4,498.57 and there are chances of a new all-time high for the cryptocurrency.

XRP also rises compared to yesterday, passing to 1.12 Dollars in value at the exchange rate for a growth of 2.42% in the last 24 hours. Similar situation for Solana, which rose by 2.83% to 207.73 Dollars, and also for Stellar which moved to 0.373097 Dollars at the exchange rate. Polkadot is growing considerably, a cryptocurrency that in the last 24 hours has touched a low of 47.76 Dollars and has risen easily to 53.37 Dollars, currently settling at 52.30 Dollars for a growth of 8.09%.

Situation in red, however, for Shiba Inu or SHIB, a cryptocurrency that is now trading at $ 0.000068 after a 4.25% drop. Given the natural volatility of the market, neither a regrowth nor a further decline can be ruled out.

There was also some very bad news for several investors today: Squid Game’s unofficial cryptocurrency was a millionaire scam.