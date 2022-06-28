Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong is willing to stop being American

Protests grow against the Supreme Court in the US 3:33

(CNN) — Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told fans at a concert that he intends to renounce his US citizenship following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, a controversial measure that eliminates the federal constitutional right to abortion throughout the country.



During a performance as part of the band’s “Hella Mega” tour at the London Stadium in the United Kingdom on Friday, Armstrong expressed his frustration by telling the crowd: “Fuck America. I’m going to renounce my nationality. I’m going to come here”.

He went on to say that there is “too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that lousy country excuse,” before urging fans to be prepared, saying, “You’re going to see a lot more of me in the days to come.” .

Armstrong is one of several American artists who have spoken out on the annulment of Roe v. Wade in the last few days. At the British Glastonbury festival, several artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Olivia Rodrigo, condemned the decision.

Olivia Rodrigo’s harsh message for the annulment of Roe v. Wade 1:20

Bridgers led a chant of “F**k the Supreme Court” and slammed the “irrelevant motherfuckers who try to tell us what to do with our f***ing bodies,” while teen star Olivia Rodrigo brought Lily Allen onstage and dedicated Allen’s song “F**k You” to the five Supreme Court justices who voted in the majority opinion to overturn the landmark ruling that had protected abortion as a federal right in the United States. United for almost 50 years.

Rodrigo described herself as “devastated and terrified” by the news before telling the Glastonbury crowd that “so many women and so many girls are going to die for this”, later dedicating the track to judges Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas , Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who, Rodrigo said, “give a f*ck about freedom.”

Kendrick Lamar, who appeared as one of the festival’s final headliners on Sunday night, ended his powerful set with a plea for women’s rights, chanting the words “Godspeed for women’s rights, they judge you , they judge Christ” (“Good luck for women’s rights, if they judge you, they judge Christ”), while wearing a crown of thorns soaked in fake blood.