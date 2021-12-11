Green economy effect. Stop the production of petrol and diesel cars

The risk that the green transition would turn into a tax increase for citizens was predictable but reality has exceeded expectations and we are faced with a real sting that will hit Italians in the coming months and years. The number of environmental taxes is so conspicuous – and often masked – that it becomes difficult to make a complete mapping, also because taxation develops at several levels (local, national, European), but let’s try to define the main ones.

Taxes on automobiles The automobile sector is one of the most affected by the ecological transition. The EU is encouraging the switch to electric or hybrid cars to the point that by 2035 manufacturers will have to cut emissions from vehicles sold by 100%. And just yesterday at the Interministerial Committee for Ecological Transition, the Ministers of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, of Infrastructure Enrico Giovannini and of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti “defined the timing of replacement of vehicles with internal combustion engines, deciding, in line with the most advanced countries, that the phase out of new cars with internal combustion engines will have to take place by 2035 ”.

House taxes If approved, the European Commission’s directive to subordinate the possibility of selling or renting a property to the energy class it belongs to, will prove to be a drain forcing homeowners to spend thousands and thousands of euros for energy adaptation.

Taxes on wine and food One of the sectors most at risk due to the European green shift is food with serious consequences for the made in Italy. The EU resolution that equates wine to cigarettes by eliminating funding and imposing health warnings on bottles is recent news. A similar fate touches the meat that has ended up in the EU’s crosshairs, which has subsidized companies engaged in the production of “meat” in the laboratory from in vitro cells. At the same time, the hypothesis of a “meat tax” is becoming increasingly popular to affect not only farmers but also consumers. On the other hand, the “sugar tax” already introduced with the 2020 Budget Law has been postponed to 2023.

Energy taxes The high bills and the increase in the cost of energy is one of the main problems of the last few months and is also due to the contrast to energy sources such as coal-fired power plants as they are judged to be too polluting. To try to limit the increase in bills, the Italian government has allocated several billions of euros, but it is additional public money that Italians will have to pay in some way. Then there is the issue of CO2 production permits and the European Ets market; companies that produce carbon dioxide have to buy emission allowances, thus affecting wholesale and final prices.

Plastic tax For now it has been postponed to 2023 but it is only a matter of time before it enters into force with a tax of 45 cents per kg on single-use plastic products causing a substantial increase in prices.

VAT increase The EU Economy and Finance Council (Ecofin) has updated the list of goods and services that can benefit from the reduced VAT rates and, despite the reduction in some areas, by 2030 the states will no longer be able to apply reduced rates to services deemed harmful to the environment and to EU climate objectives. Among the sectors affected there is also that of chemical fertilizers and pesticides (with a derogation as of January 1, 2032) which will hit agriculture and small farmers hard.

We are faced with a fiscal delusion that affects every area of ​​society without leaving any escape for citizens and businesses, based on an ideological approach that conceives taxes as the only recipe and solution to solve environmental problems. Conceived in this way, the ecological transition seems to be a further way to put our hands in the pockets of citizens, a danger that we must avoid at all costs.