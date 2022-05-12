Green explained why he started celebrating in the Warriors’ playoff loss

The Golden State Warriors lost by 39 points against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and Draymond Green explained why he started celebrating in the midst of losing. Not even Stephen Curry could believe it!

It all started as the constant in the last two games. Golden State Warriorslittle effective in field goals and triples; memphis grizzlies, on from the first minute of the game. Ja Morant’s teammates were touched by pride and Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and company ended up paying him in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The relationship between Green and Grizzlies fans began with a lot of tension in the 2022 postseason semifinal series. Draymond was ejected in Game 1 and at the start he decided to encourage them to follow him insulted by jumping all over the field. That would not be the most controversial.

During Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond Green retired to the locker room with a cut on his eyebrow that required stitches and before walking off the court He made an offensive gesture to the fans. The NBA fined him thousands of dollars. Stephen Curry’s partner was back at FedExForum Stadium.

With more than seven minutes left in the third quarter, Green went to the bench to play no more in the heavy defeat of Warriors by 95 to 134 points against Grizzlies in Game 5 of the 2022 Playoffs and, as if that were not enough, Draymond began to celebrate in the midst of beating Golden State.

Green explained why he celebrated in the midst of the Warriors’ playoff loss

“I appreciated the crowd tonight (Wednesday) and the energy they brought to the game, and if you want to yell that, ‘Beat that trick!’ Let’s shout it together.” explained Draymond Green at a press conference on why he celebrated in the midst of the Warriors’ loss in Game 5 of the 2022 Playoffs that came to reach 55 points of difference. They ended up losing by 39 units.