Green gas and nuclear power, France’s proposals to the EU – COP26

‘Green’ nuclear energy with respect to the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and natural gas as a source of transition, with the possibility of building plants up to 2030, with an emissions ceiling: this is the proposal contained in an unofficial document presented by France. The document, a ‘non-paper’ which ANSA was able to view, indicates solutions to overcome the clash that since last spring has pitted gas supporters at EU level against those of nuclear power as activities that can be financed as necessary to guarantee a realistic transition and reach the targets set by the EU.

According to the document, all activities related to the production of electricity from the atom should be considered in this category. Gas could instead be certified as sustainable for energy production with an emissions ceiling of 100g of CO2 per kWh, or with higher limits but only until 2030.

The document also refers to agriculture, asking that the organic method, some eco-schemes and agri-environmental measures of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) be recognized as green by definition.