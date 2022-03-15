Green juice to lose weight in a healthy way: this is how it can be prepared

To lose weight you have to be armed with a lot of patience, since to achieve this goal takes time; what’s more, it is essential to eat healthy and balanced and perform physical activity frequently.

Fruits and vegetables are great allies when it comes to achieving this goal, since most of them have a high fiber content that helps the digestion process and can guarantee that a few extra kilos are reduced.

In addition, when you want to snack, you can choose to eat a fruit or try some carrots in the company of a homemade yogurt-based sauce. It is worth mentioning that to achieve the objective it is essential to have the help of a nutritionist who provides an adequate eating plan for each person, and a sports specialist who provides the appropriate exercises taking into account the age and physical condition of the person who wishes to reduce a few extra kilos.

The portal of health, beauty and personal care Better with Health provides the recipe for a juice that can be included in the eating plan to achieve the goal. It is important to mention that before consuming it, you should consult a specialist doctor who approves it.

The medium mentions that this juice has the combination of moisturizing foods and great nutritional value. This drink also has a high fiber content that promotes intestinal movement and combats the main digestive problems that directly influence fat accumulation.

Having a high weight can trigger coronary heart disease. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ingredients:

1 cup of spinach (30 g).

½ green cucumber.

2 sticks of celery.

2 green apples.

1 lemon.

1 pinch of ginger.

2 glasses of water (400 ml).

Preparation and mode of consumption:

First, the vegetables must be washed, and then chopped into pieces to facilitate their blending.

Second, disinfect the apples with a little vinegar and cut them to remove the seeds and the heart and, like the vegetables, chop them into pieces.

Third, take the ingredients to the blender, including the lemon juice, grated ginger and the glasses of water.

Finally, process everything for a few moments until you get a homogeneous drink without pieces of ingredients.

It is recommended to start by drinking a glass on an empty stomach and consume the rest between main meals.

The appropriate thing is that it be consumed for a week in a row, at least once a month.