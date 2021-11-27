green light coming for three new natives

Reinforcements are on the way for Italian national team, which in March will be involved in the unexpected, but very delicate, playoffs for qualifying for the World 2022 in Qatar.

If, in fact, the Serie A championship is not highlighting new potentials that can be called up for Roberto Mancini, who is witnessing with concern the difficult moment that Nicolò Zaniolo went through at Rome, a possible quality addition in view of the decisive matches next spring, the news could come from the front of the oriundi.

Italy, we are moving towards the convening of three new origins

The president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina in fact he expressed himself in this regard in very clear terms at the end of the Federal Council which took place on Thursday 25 November, revealing that the procedures to make three new Serie A players, of non-Italian nationality, but in possession of the tricolor passport.

Gravina, answering a question about Joao Pedro, the captain of the Cagliari of whose possible arrival in the Italian national team has been talked about for days, he clarified with these words, speaking of two other positions “under examination”:

“Club Italia is taking full interest in it, they are working on three positions and are at a good point. We solve the formal problem then it will be up to the coach Roberto Mancini to decide whether to call them or not ”.

Italy: who are Joao Pedro, Luiz Felipe and Roger Ibañez

The top Italian football manager has not unbalanced himself, but the other two players in question are Roger Ibañez And Luiz Felipe, Italian-Brazilian defenders respectively under the Rome and Lazio.

Joao Pedro, born in 1992, in Cagliari since 2014, has had Italian citizenship since 2017, six years after getting married to a woman from Palermo.

Luiz Felipe Ramos Marchi, born in 1997, brought to Italy from Lazio in 2016, has Italian parents, while Ibañez is the youngest of the company, having been born in 1998: arrived in Italy for an intuition of Atalanta in 2019 and joined the Rome in 2020, is in possession of an Italian passport and has Uruguayan origins.

Ibañez and Luiz Felipe could therefore lengthen the list of central convocable, restricted in recent times by the frequent injuries of Giorgio Chiellini, while Joao Pedro could help heal the “scoring ache” that has afflicted Italy for some time and that has actually cost him a direct pass to the World Cup. In the last two seasons, the Cagliari captain has been the most prolific Brazilian player in the five main European leagues, even better than Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City and of Neymar of the Psg.

Coronavirus, ‘No Vax’ alarm in Serie A

The other hot topics of the last few hours and discussed during the Federal Council are those related to the emergency Coronavirus, once again worrying given the recent upsurge in cases.

Gravina said he was particularly concerned about the still high percentage of players’No Vax‘, whose possible positivity could block the activity of an entire team. The idea of ​​establishing the obligation of vaccination is not excluded, a topic that has not yet been addressed by the football leaders.

“Beyond the protocols, if some no vax enter the same locker room as the others, the risk is very high. And we cannot afford a new debacle after all the sacrifices made, ”said Gravina.

Finally a baattuta on Super Green Pass, whose adoption was made official by the Council of Ministers and which will also have repercussions on the turnout at the stadiums: “I share the government’s initiative, it is the only way to protect our 75% of capacity. In Germany some games have already dropped to 50, in other countries the question is again being evaluated. So it is good to follow Draghi’s invitation to prudence ”.

