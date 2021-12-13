Green light EU Council to Russian mercenary sanctions Wagner – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, DEC 13 – Green light from the EU Foreign Affairs Council, according to what has been learned, to the package of sanctions against the Russian paramilitary organization Wagner, which according to the EU is involved in “destabilization” and violation activities of human rights in Libya, Mali, Syria and Ukraine.



The sanctions concern, in addition to Wagner, eight individuals and three entities linked to the Russian agency and include a ban on travel to the EU and the freezing of assets located in Europe. Wagner is accused by the Union of “triggering violence, plundering natural resources”, as well as being a supporter of “intimidation of civilians” in Syria, Libya, Ukraine and the Central African Republic. In addition, the paramilitary group is expanding its “malignant presence” in the Sahel and for this reason constitutes a “threat” for the inhabitants of those areas, for the macro-region and for the EU, according to the conclusions of the Foreign Affairs Council.



The green light came unanimously and signals “the strong determination of the EU in protecting its interests and facing those who threaten international peace and security”, we read again. (HANDLE).

