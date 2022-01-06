Green light for 3,500 Israeli housing in East Jerusalem – Last Hour

(ANSA) – JERUSALEM, 06 JAN – The building committee of the Jerusalem municipality has given its consent to the construction of about 3,500 new housing for Israeli settlers in East Jerusalem, almost half of which are in ‘sensitive’ areas.



The NGO Peace Now writes that 2,092 dwellings would be built on the hill called Mount Scopus, and another 1,465 between the sectors of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa, along the ‘green line’ that divides East Jerusalem, annexed by Israel after the 6 Day War. of 1967 but which the Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state, from the Palestinian city of Bethlehem and the southern West Bank. This, according to Peace Now, further complicates efforts to build a Palestinian state with a minimum of territorial continuity under the Two Peoples Two States project.



In East Jerusalem alone, about 200 Israelis currently live alongside 300,000 Palestinians.



Now that the building plan has been approved by the ad hoc committee of municipal councilors, it will be examined by the regional bodies.


