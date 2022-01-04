green light for Juventus’ coup

Real Madrid’s Serie A shot could prove to be an important assist for Juventus: Juventus vigilant, possible opportunity

An intertwining that could become an opportunity for Juventus. Leading the possible deal of the bianconeri is the real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti. The blancos for next season need to reinforce the back department and the hunt has already started.

The Spanish team is also looking for the big chance and this could come from Chelsea: Rudiger his contract is about to expire and is destined to leave London on a free transfer. Real, like the Juventus, is among the interested teams, but Ancelotti would have expressed his preference for another Serie A player. Demiral the right name to reinforce the rear of the ‘merengues’. The Turkish defender is currently in Atalanta who, to buy him outright, must pay the 27 million ransom to Juventus. Real could join and buy the former Sassuolo in the summer. An operation that could represent a sort of green light for Allegri.

Juventus transfer market, Demiral frees Rudiger

With Real Madrid focusing strongly on Demiral, the Juventus could have the way cleared for Rudiger. The former Rome, as mentioned, he will see his contract expire in June 2022 and, despite Chelsea’s renewal attempts, his farewell to London seems quite obvious.

So far Real seemed to be the club on pole for him but, with the rumors about Demiral, the deal could jump. Here then is that Rudiger he would be ‘free’ again and Juventus could take advantage of it. Considering the age of Chiellini and Bonucci, the bianconeri must find new forces for the advanced department, in addition to the de Ligt question to be resolved: the German could be the right name.