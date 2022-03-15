Green light for the opening of Medicine “An essential service” – Chronicle

The opening of the provisional structure of Medicine, built with funds from the Civil Protection in Pian di Contro di Amandola, seems to have reached a turning point. A very complex issue that has kept the administration, Area Vasta 4 and the Marche Region busy for many months, also arousing controversy among the residents and the political forces of the territory. It seems that after the numerous checks carried out by the parties in question relating to the certifications and finally the testing of the structure, it was possible to open the structure in the form of the loan for use that the administration of Amandola has prepared for the Vasta area 4. “We are happy that a solution to the problem has been reached – explains the mayor of Amandola, Adolfo Marinangeli -. As we have been arguing for months, Provisional Medicine was ready and answered all the necessary certifications, a question on which the director of the ‘Area Vasta 4 Grinta at the end is agreed. The news has a double value, on the one hand there are no more obstacles to the opening of the structure, on the other hand there is finally an opportunity to bring back the Amandola Medicine department that has been transferred at Murri di Fermo following the 2016 earthquake in its official headquarters, that is Amandola. The structure is ready, the furnishings are there, there are no more impediments, so i hope that this indispensable service will be restored as soon as possible not only for Amandola but for the whole mountain area “.

Alessio Carassai