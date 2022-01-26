green light for the social cooperatives of production and work

With the reply to question n. 47 of 21 January 2022 the Revenue Agency has clarified that they can take advantage of the Super bonus of 110 percent on interventions that can be facilitated, subjects who make use of a partial exemption from income taxes, including the social cooperatives of production and work in which the cost for the labor contribution of the shareholders is higher than 50 percent of the total cost of labor and that they set aside 3 percent of profits subject to IRES to the reserve, as required by art. 6 co. 1 of Legislative Decree 63/2002.

The question proposed by the cooperative

The request for a ruling was proposed by a type a) social cooperative belonging to the category of production and work cooperatives, in which thecontribution of work of the partners It results to be more than 50 percent of the total of labor costs.

As noted the art. 1 of the law n. 381/1991 qualifies as social cooperatives of type a), a mutuality prevailing by law like all social cooperatives, those that have the purpose of pursuing the general interest of the community in human promotion and social integration of citizens through management of social, health and educational services.

Social cooperatives can also be included in the category of production and labor cooperatives for which, for the purposes of their tax treatment, art. 11 of Presidential Decree 601/1973 provides for theIRES exemption of the income earned if the amount of remuneration actually paid to the shareholders, who carry out their work with a continuity character, they are not less than 50 per cent of the total amount of other costs, excluding raw and ancillary materials.

There cooperative, which is precisely in the situation described above, observes that starting from the 2012 tax period, art. 6, co. 1 of Legislative Decree 63/2002 reduced the share of net profits excluded from taxation, providing that the exclusion pursuant to art. 12 of Law 904/1977 does not apply to the 10 per cent share of the annual net profits allocated to the minimum mandatory reserve.

In other words, considering that pursuant to paragraph 1 ofarticle 2545-quater of the cod. civ., all cooperatives must necessarily allocate to the legal reserve (whatever the amount) at least 30 percent of the annual net profit, it follows that an amount equal to 3 per cent of the budget result (10 per cent x 30 per cent) will contribute to taxation.

After describing his situation, the petitioner expressed an intention to execute construction work on its real estate assets, instrumental by nature or by destination, taking advantage of the tax benefits referred to in Articles 119 and 121 of the Relaunch decree and, with regard to these works, the association asked to know if the use of the Superbonus referred to in art. 119 of Legislative Decree 34 of 2020.

The position of the Revenue Agency

In line with what the cooperative proposes, theFinancial administration responded positively to the request, clarifying that upon the occurrence of the conditions envisaged by the law also the social cooperative, which simultaneously holds the status of a production and work cooperative, can access the Superbonus because it only partially exempts the net profit for the year.

Examining the subjective requirements to access the maximum tax benefit, outlined in paragraphs 9 and 10 of art. 119 of Legislative Decree 34 of 2020, in principle, the deduction is not for subjects who do not have taxable income, who cannot even opt for the alternative methods of use, i.e. the discount on the invoice or the credit assignment.

In this regard, with the recent response to ruling no. 253 of 2021, the Revenue Agency had denied the possibility of using the Superbonus for social cooperatives of production and work falling within the hypothesis of total exemption from income tax provided for byart. 11 of Presidential Decree 601 of 1973, which is also precluded from the option of the discount on the invoice or the assignment of the credit corresponding to the deduction.

With the current answer, the tax administration takes a step forward with respect to this position by admitting the possibility of accessing the benefit if the economic subject benefits from a partial exemption from income tax, with the possibility of opting in this case of all the alternative methods provided for byart. 121 of the Relaunch decree.

In essence, therefore, if the social cooperative taxed an amount equal to 3 per cent of the budget result, this case can be comparable to the hypothesis of partial exemption, with the consequence of being able to benefit from the deduction of the Superbonus in relation to the tax periods in which, in addition to supporting the costs for facilitated interventions, allocations to the reserve useful for which you find applications the provisions of paragraph 1 of article 6 of the decree-law n. 63 of 2002, without prejudice to the presence of all the requisites and conditions provided by law.