Green light from the CDM to the aid decree: this is who the bonuses are entitled to

It begins to take shape, following the Council of Ministers held this afternoon, the so-called Aid decree.

Who is entitled to the bonus

One of the most controversial points was that relating to 200 euro bonus, a one-off amount to be paid to Italians with an income of less than 35 thousand euros. According to what was determined today, unlike what had leaked in the past few hours, the beneficiaries will also include citizenship income earners, citizens with domestic work contracts, seasonal workers and the self-employed. These categories will therefore be added to those for which access to the bonus was immediately considered, namely employees, pensioners and the unemployed with incomes of up to 35 thousand euros.

In the case of employees in the public and private sector, the employer will be responsible for recognizing this benefit automatically and subsequently checking in the balance whether it is due to his employee or not, proceeding with the eventual recovery of the amount. The bonus should be available starting from July, with a postponement of one month compared to the original plan.

Super bonus 110% and materials

After the extension to September 30 of the terms for access to the incentive as regards the cottages, the issue concerning the assignment of credit was addressed, with the aim of overcoming the problem of the rejection of the files by the banks. Under the new provisions, banking institutions will be able to assign credit to “non-retail”, ie to qualified parties. It also introduces the possibility of “always” (therefore no longer limited in number) transferring credits to those private professional clients who already have a current account agreement with the bank itself (or in any case with the parent bank) without the right to further transfer.

In addition, an additional 9.5 billion euro is available (which will be added to the 470 million already foreseen) for counter the increase in the costs of construction materials, fuels and energy products in 2022 and thus guarantee the realization of those public works and projects that must be financed with the resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the Complementary National Plan .

Transportation

Furthermore, a 100 million fund will be created for students and workers with an income of less than 35 thousand euros a year “mitigate the impact of expensive energy”. This figure should allow for the disbursement of a bonus up to a maximum of 60 euros per capita to be allocated to the purchase of season tickets for local, regional and interregional public transport: the season ticket will obviously be nominal and not transferable to third parties. Instructions for accessing these benefits will be published shortly.

The Aid decree also specifies that the resources of the Fund for road transport equal to 500 million euros (already planned in a previous dl with the aim of limiting the economic effects of the conflict in Ukraine) can be exploited by sector operators in the form of a tax credit at 28% on the expenditure incurred for the purchase of fuel carried out in the first quarter of the current year. This credit will be recognized to goods road haulage companies that carry out their business with vehicles over 7.5 tons belonging to the Euro 5 and Euro 6 classes.

Incentives for cinema

The aid decree also includes the incentives to cinema. For these, in fact, the recognition of a tax credit (years 2022 and 2023) is envisaged, to the maximum extent “of 40% of the operating costs of cinemas, according to the provisions established by decree adopted pursuant to article 21, paragraph 5 , of the same law n.220 of 2016.

Aid for agriculture

A fund will instead be set up in favor of agricultural companies 20 million euroswith the aim of cushioning the violent economic impact following the sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union.