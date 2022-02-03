Green light Juventus, immediate termination and new club

Juventus has given the authorization: a new adventure begins for a Juventus redundancy, all the details

Undisputed queen of the January transfer market, the Juventus closed the winter session with the purchases of Cats, Vlahovic And Zakaria and with the disposals of Bentancur, Kulusevski And Ramsey (on loan to Rangers without ransom). But Cherubini’s work did not finish on the stroke of the gong on January 31st.

The Juventus manager and his staff were also called into question to settle the future of some players who were loaned out last summer and whose first part of the season was negative. One case in particular required the direct intervention of the Juventus club which, as confirmed also by our rumors, in the past few hours has given the green light for the resolution of the summer redundancy loan.

Although the person concerned had previously apologized to his fans, promising loyalty to his favorite team, his return home lasted only a few months.

Juventus transfer market, Douglas Costa in MLS

We are talking about Douglas Costa which, after the relegation of the Gremio, will continue his career in the United States. In recent days, the left-handed playmaker has reached an agreement with the Brazilian club for the payment of arrears (1.2 million euros in 48 installments) and on Saturday he will fly to Los Angeles. Waiting for him will be the number 10 shirt of the LA Galaxy. Before being able to agree with the MLS franchise, the 31-year-old Brazilian got the green light from Juventus to terminate his contract with Gremio.

Earlier this week, there was also an insertion of the Flamengobut barring sensational twists, Douglas Costa will sign the contract with the Californian team next weekend.