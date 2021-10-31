Green light Put up the Turin plan for 165 million – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – TURIN, OCTOBER 31 – The reconversion and productive upgrading plan of the Turin industrial crisis area starts with 165 million euros, which has among its main objectives the relaunch of the automotive and aerospace sectors with the creation of two hubs. This is what is foreseen in the program agreement between the Ministry of Economic Development, the Piedmont Region, the Municipality of Turin, Anpal, Ice and Invitalia, approved by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. “It is the demonstration that the government does not lack its support for the economic recovery and is attentive to all the measures necessary for the full application of the NRP”, explains Giorgetti.



“We will continue to do our part, collaborating with all parties, so that this rebirth of the country becomes a reality and is not just a beautiful phrase”, adds Giorgetti.



The investments are aimed at relaunching the industrial crisis area of ​​the Turin area through the creation of two hubs of excellence for research, innovation and technology transfer in the automotive and aerospace sectors. The applied research and technology transfer center for automotive and sustainable mobility will be built in the Mirafiori production district, where activities will be launched in synergy with the Manufacturing 4.0 Competence Center, while the aerospace center will be built in the area Turin in Corso Marche, near some of the headquarters of the main leading companies in the sector: Leonardo and Thales.



The activation of development contracts and innovation agreements is also envisaged to support production investments in the automotive and aerospace components chain, but also the digital and green transformation of components that will be able to count on the 50 million euros allocated to the facilities provided for by law. 181/89 on the reconversion and requalification of industrial crisis areas. (HANDLE).

