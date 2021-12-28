Green light to the tax credit for batteries on existing photovoltaic systems

You can use the tax credit to install storage systems on photovoltaic systems existing and incentivized.

It is established by a amendment approved in the budget bill, first signed by Gianni Girotto (M5S). The budget law, we recall, must be examined in the House tomorrow, Tuesday 28 December, after the favorable vote of the Senate on 24 December.

The rule, however, expressly provides only the heap of the tax credit with the exchange on the spot and within the limits of 3 million euros for the year 2022, so they remain excluded PV systems incentivized with the old energy account.

“My amendment does not change the situation of the cuomulo with the energy account, but I will work so that the implementing decree that must be issued, allow this accumulation ”, explained Girotto speaking via Facebook.

Below is the complete text (italics and bold our):

“For the purposes of personal income tax, taxpayers are recognized, within the overall maximum limit of three million euros for the year 2022, a tax credit for the expenses documented about the installation of integrated storage systems in electrical production plants powered by renewables, even if they already exist e beneficiaries of the incentives for the on-site exchange referred to in article 25-bis of the decree-law 24 June 2014, n. 91, converted, with modifications, by the law 11 August 2014, n. 116. By decree of the Minister of Economy and Finance, to be adopted within ninety days from the date of entry into force of this law, the implementation methods for access to the benefit referred to in this paragraph and for its recovery in the event of illegitimate use, as well as further provisions for the purpose of containing the overall expenditure within the limits referred to in this paragraph “.

It will then be the implementing decree of the law to establish the methods of implementation and application of the tax credit.

At the moment, we remind you, it is not possible to deduct 50% of the costs to purchase and install batteries on existing incentivized PV systems, due to the interpretation provided by the Revenue Agency with Circular 13 / E of 31 May 2019, where it is stated verbatim that (italics and bolds ours) “The subsequent installation of the storage system it does not give the right to deduct in the case of the photovoltaic system is incentivized“.

