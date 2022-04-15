Green Montana and SDM merge on the melodious “NEYMAR JR”
To accompany the release of his new album, Green Montana sends the clip of one of the latter’s flagship titles and shows that he has lost none of his chemistry with SDM.
“In Paris, I wear number ten, Neymar”
This Friday, April 15 is an important day for Green Montana. Indeed, the Belgian rapper comes out his second studio album, NOSTALGIA +. An album composed of 18 tracks and in which we find the ingredients that make Green’s success: superb melodies, a soaring atmosphere and hot ballads. For this project, the author of ALASKA called on two of his friends, Guy2Bezbar and SDM.
It is with the latter that he decided to send the last clip before the release of the album, NEYMAR JR. It’s about third track between the two rappers after OBVIOUSLY and 92i and, once again, it does not disappoint. Green Montana and SDM send their best topline and deliver a track perfect for the return of the summer period.
With this new album, Green Montana intends to continue to register in the French-speaking rap landscape and to establish itself as an essential figure of the new generation.