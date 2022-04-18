Green Montana unveils “Neymar JR” in feat with SDM [VIDEO]

Green Montana is back with his new album Nostalgia+. Indeed, today the rapper reveals the visual of the song “Neymar JR” in collaboration with SDM.

Two years ago, Green Montana joined the 92i which is none other than the label of Booba. In October 2020, he unveils his first opus Alaska which is very successful. Then last June, the rapper released his mixtape Melancholia 999. Today he is back with his second album Nostalgia+. Indeed, it consists of eighteen pieces including two featurings. Indeed, we find at his side SDM and Guy2Bezbar.

This Friday, April 15 his new opus Nostalgia + is officially available on all platforms. This new opus is a tasty mix of sublime melodies, a soaring atmosphere and pretty ballads. In effect, Nostalgia + is a real nugget and it’s an opportunity to discover a little more the talent of Green Montana.

To accompany this release, Green Montana unveils the clip of the song “Neymar JR” in collaboration with SDM. Remember that this is the third time that the two rappers have collaborated together. Indeed, their first two collaborations are on the tracks “OBVIOUSLY” and “92i”. Today they are back on “Neymar JR”. At the making of the clip we find Arthur Keasy behind the camera. Green Montana and SDM embark with them in an aerodrome but also on board a jet surrounded by their friends. At the same time, we follow a neighborhood youth football game.

And the least we can say is this piece is a real success. Indeed, the two rappers offer a superb title to their audience. Indeed, this piece is simply perfect for the return of sunny days. “Neymar JR” is a real gem! We let you discover the clip right here: