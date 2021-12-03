Green Network, the crisis of the electricity and gas seller between price increases and insufficient guarantees: what happens to the 300 thousand customers

The very strong increases in energy prices combined with an inadequate risk hedging strategy, they have made the first casualty among the hundreds of companies that sell electricity and gas to final consumers after buying them in bulk. THE 300 thousand customers from Green network – according to Online Relay the thirteenth largest retail operator in Italy for electricity – have discovered in recent weeks that they have been transferred to last resort service or rely on another supplier of gas natural. In October, the company founded in 2003 by the former Enel engineer Piero Saulli and his wife Sabrina Corbo, which last May ended up at the center of an investigation with the hypothesis of misappropriation of the general system burdens with a lot temporary ban to exercise their managerial roles, she ended up in severe financial crisis. On 11 November the new legal representative, the accountant Fabrizio Iapoce who until June was its judicial custodian, submitted to the bankruptcy section of the court of Rome a request for a “reservation” in preparation for the filing of a request for arrangement with creditors or a restructuring agreement with creditors.

In 2020 the group, which belongs to the srl Sc Holding by Corbo and Saulli e controls ten other companies including Green Network Uk, Energrid, Biogas Energy and Green Wind 2 for a total of over 200 employees, had prepared a plan for remediation to 2026 on which the settlement agreement with the supplier was also based e-distribution, with which he had a debt from 334 million euros which has been half removed. The plan, which included, among other things, an optimization of the hedging and trading processes and an increase in shareholders’ equity from 55 to 130 million, turned out to be unsustainable. In the meantime, the provision of seizure of shares arranged by the investigating judge of Rome Paola della Monica at the request of the prosecutor. The new directors, Iapoce and the CEO Alfeno Troncarelli, have prepared a new plan with the aim of verifying “the company’s ability to continue to operate as an entity in operation”, writes the president in the request sent to the court, and to evaluate “the sale of certain assets and therental and / or sale of the company to leading operators in the sector “.

The attempt to rent the business unit that deals with the supply of energy and gas has failed, however, thanks to the flare-up of prices recorded since the beginning of autumn (the single national price on the electricity market is over 200 euros per megawatt hour against just over 40 in 2020, the Ttf gas index has doubled) and the “structural lack of sufficient guarantees“Which prevented the company from adequately protecting itself from the risk associated with the‘supply at variable prices. After all, the latest financial statements filed, the one closed on 30 April 2020, certify financial liabilities of 573 million overall and a total liabilities of 730 million against a net worth of 55 million. Between increasing disbursements, short-term cash deficit and inability to obtain new loans, the directors have signed an agreement with the groups Axpo (for dispatching) e Canarbino, through the company Energia Pulita, for retail sales to all energy and gas customers at indexed prices (that is subject to market fluctuations) and a part of those who have a fixed price contract. For now, Green Network remains the owner of the contracts and Energia Pulita guarantees the service, but the operation is preparatory to a future business lease for sale which would also include part of the personal and the use of the trademark.

Between late October and early November, while the distribution company Unareti terminated the contract with Green network for default and he did the same Terna with Energrid, the switch with the transfer of just under half of the customers to the new trader – under the same contractual conditions – and of the others to the service of last resort guaranteed by the public company Single buyer, as happens in all cases in which the consumer finds himself without a supplier, not for his responsibility. With the higher protection prices continuously increasing, the risk of price increases it’s obvious. For the beginning of next year, the same single Buyer foresees increases of “well over 20%”While the consulting company Nomisma it goes so far as to estimate a + 50% for gas and + 25% for electricity. However, the user can, as required by the procedure governed by the Network code of the sector regulatory Authority Arera, choose to switch to another supplier on the free market. And, in cases where the seller goes out of business, he can’t be assigned to another company without it consent.