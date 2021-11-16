Green pass 2G Germany, only to vaccinated and cured in many regions

Green pass only for vaccinated and covid cured. Faced with the growth of infections, the German regions tighten the restrictions without waiting for the central government in Berlin. The choice is that of the green pass 2G – vaccinated (geimpft) or cured (genesen) – excluding the possibility of obtaining the certificate with a negative swab.

After Bavaria, which imposed 2G for hotels and restaurants and canceled the Christmas market in Munich, it was North Rhine Westphalia’s turn. Even in this Land, the most populous in Germany, Prime Minister Hendrik Wuest has imposed 2G. For particular events, such as those linked to the tradition of the inauguration of the carnival, a “2G plus” will be needed, ie vaccinated or cured will also have to show a negative swab.

Further south, Baden-Wuerttemberg has also chosen 2G, which is now necessary to access restaurants, museums, gyms, swimming pools and music schools. The obligation to wear a mask is also back in schools. In the east, in Thuringia, 2G is imposed for entering restaurants, bars, hotels, hostels and attending large events. The green pass will also be used for the employees of these structures, but in the 3G version, even with the ‘getestet’, that is, those who have a negative test.

The incidence of infections in Germany has now risen to 312.4 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants over seven days, while a week ago it stood at 213.7. The deaths in the last 24 hours have been 265.

It is an increasingly serious health situation, which however coincides with the political transition from the interim government of Angela Merkel to the new tripartite executive, which should bring together the SPD, the Greens and the Liberals under the leadership of the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz. Negotiations for the formation of the new coalition are underway and Scholz promises a common position to counter the pandemic. A proposal is expected for Thursday’s crucial meeting between the federal government and the land governments. Markus Soeder, conservative premier of Bavaria, is calling for 2G in the whole of Germany.