Green pass: a choice to end the pandemic and return free

by EVA MONTI

Green pass, or the bone of contention. As necessary and useful for most as hated by others. In terms of percentages there is no comparison, but able to stir the minds, to the point of pushing a few troublemakers (whose matrix is ​​clear, that what Giorgia Meloni says) to storm the building, in this case of the CGIL referred to by some as the great enemy. Unheard-of unrest and attacks, which also occurred with the help of “common people” fomented, as we have seen in recent days in the two large Italian cities, Milan and Rome, by those who have nothing in common. Formations that have long been asked to dissolve, because of fascist inspiration and therefore condemned by our Constitution. In the square, however, with their hands raised, to show that they are innocent and not warmongers, even a part of those who do not believe in the usefulness of the Green Pass and fear its imminent mandatory introduction.

In fact, on Friday 15 October, the Covid-19 green certification becomes mandatory in all public and private workplaces. Those who until now were only required to check who entered, in turn will have to obtain the Green pass which certifies the state in which the owner is: vaccinated, buffered or recovering from the disease. In short, harmless to oneself and to others. Because the measure, which in Italy will affect about 23 million people, is precisely for this purpose. Not being able or unwilling to make the vaccine mandatory to respect those who do not intend to get vaccinated or cannot do so, for various reasons, the Government has introduced the mandatory nature of this document which certifies the health status, only and exclusively with respect to Covid 19. which caused the pandemic with consequent clogging of hospital wards, starting with the resuscitation one. A tragedy, of which we have all been spectators. Some even protagonists, being affected by them in the body or in relationships. Anyone who has not had a death in the family has been relegated to home for a long time. The boys in dad, distance learning, for long months: theaters and cinemas closed; partially and only used outdoors bars and restaurants.

A film already seen? Better remember that. If we are leaving it is for the vaccination campaign, for the immense work of the doctors and nurses, and for the many precautions taken, from the mask to the distancing. Measures that, at the beginning, were heavily opposed. Today those same people, who suffered from them as heavy impositions, invoke them to refuse the green pass.

Yet, from Friday of this week it will not be possible to access the workplace without having it, and show it on request, in paper or digital format on the mobile phone. The decree of 21 September establishes that those who do not have the green certification will not be able to enter work: factory, school, hospitals, theaters and cinemas, but not even restaurants and bars. Not only that, his absence will be registered for all purposes, ie he will be considered unjustified absent; even if he is not suspended from work, he will not receive the salary. Obviously this does not apply to smart working workers, who do not need to have green certification or exhibit it. It would be unfair, however, to opt for this remote working method to evade the obligation. The green pass, moreover, is already mandatory for various services and for accessing public and private places. From 1 September also universities and schools, to travel on high-speed airplanes and trains. Control rests solely with the employer or the director of a public office.

The reasons of the opposites

Control is one of the weaknesses of the system on which opposites leverage, some of them decidedly and openly hostile, as we have seen by going to hear the people in the square. “What obligation? The Municipality has not yet communicated anything to me ». snaps Adriana Solitario, a traveling merchant, who does not want to comply with this rule, even if we point out that it is the State that establishes its application and not the local authority. «We are outdoors, which pass should we have? And we are ready to take to the streets to strike and protest. Other than obeying “, presses. Softer the father, Nicola Solitario who explains: “I’m vaccinated, I don’t know the others, but I find it excessive to have to ask for the green pass from all collaborators”. Silvana Pecoraro also has many doubts. «It seems to me a big deal for multinationals and I believe that the green pass discriminates between vaccinated and unvaccinated. I hope it can help stop the pandemic, but I am not convinced of the validity of certain decisions “. He even doubts that the official data of “adverse post vaccine” cases are kept secret so as not to discourage vaccinations.

Even Francesco Regio has a poisoned tooth, especially angry with politicians. «It is a beautiful and good imposition – declares – I have been angry with the government for at least 30 years, but now they have passed the measure: they just want us to obey “. This story that the green pass would be a way to control us all and better (and what about the cell phone traceable at all times?) Is what fascinates most of all the people of the “no green pass” who perceive it as a first step towards the dictatorship of the all-round control of the state over citizens, experienced as helpless instruments in the pay of power. Susanna Patrucco, for example, clearly states that she does not believe in this vaccine. “I’m not No vax, but I have a poisoned tooth with those who tell me it’s a civil choice when I’ve done, do and will do everything I can: mask and spacing. Uncivil is who discriminates against me “ she says admitting she is afraid she needs the hospital “And be used, untreated, as an example of those who die from vaccine. Too many are afraid of losing their jobs and have had to adapt to feed the family “. According to her, it would have been enough to fine those who did not respect the rules, instead of introducing an obligation for everyone.

An important step

Rosalba Serini, who gives the “Welcome” to the green pass, has a diametrically opposite opinion. “Until this summer, I no longer got on a train, on public transport, no cinema, restaurant, bookstores, friends with droppers and in the open air – He says – I tempted fate only to see my son and his partner, who weren’t vaccinated but took great precautions. I had the two vaccines by June, and it was a relief, especially seeing that the situation has improved a lot thanks to the vaccines “. Of the same opinion Giusy and Kristina Krojy, mother and daughter, who believe it necessary especially in comparison with the little one who has just been born. “A fair and civil choice”. According to Diana De Gennaro it is a good opportunity to get out of this situation. “If we don’t listen to science, who should we believe? Respecting the obligation means respecting others ». Grazia Condello shares the usefulness of the Green Pass to accelerate the expulsion of the pandemic.

The experience in the first person

The partner, Salvatore Marchese, increases the dose “I have been in intensive care for Covid, I do not wish it to anyone! – specifies – many doubts of the no vax and those against the green pass would be canceled by a stay in resuscitation. It was tough and the aftermath is still there “ he says, showing his still trembling hand. Vanna Lorenzoni also believes that the Green pass is an indispensable measure to better defend oneself from the virus and to restart, albeit cautiously, to recover much of the social life so compromised by the pandemic. «To participate in Auser projects it is mandatory – specifies – Our association promotes vaccination as a tool to eradicate this virus. We believe in science. We deplore and fight all the contrary positions, starting from those that smooth the hair of ignorance to obtain an electoral consensus “. For Francesca Ciccolella the obligation of the Green Pass is “The right contribution that every citizen, who intends to lead a social life, owes to the community to which he belongs: first the closest one and then the widest one up to the world one, in order to move in this” globalized “world of ours”.

Loading... Advertisements

And he believes it is necessary “To forcefully ask the richest countries to supply vaccines to those who cannot afford them, while working to free up their patents and encourage their production in various countries”. For Marisa Musso, the example is worth more than words. In order to get vaccinated, she shuttled between three hospitals: that of the Infirm of Rivoli, Molinette and Mauriziano of Turin. “I have always been in favor of the issue of the Green pass, I consider it a matter of respect. It is essential to minimize the risk of contagion in closed structures, therefore it is something that must be done. Otherwise, other people would be put at risk, the rules exist with a specific reason. And we must reiterate the importance of the vaccine. Only in this way will we be able to definitively put months of lockdown behind us that have had an incredible impact on all levels “. It took her five months to get vaccinated, as she was and is allergic, but she never doubted that she would get the vaccine. “I honestly think that this tool had to be taken into consideration and adopted much earlier in order to significantly avoid gatherings and contagions”.

on New Moon on Tuesday 12 October 2021